12/01/2021 at 2:55 PM CET

The captain of FC Barcelona, Alexia putellas, touched the sky with his fingers at Théâtre du Châtelet, in Paris last Monday. Millions of people saw live how Mollet del Valles was crowned the best soccer player in the world, thus becoming the third footballer in history to win the award and the second Spanish after Luis Suárez.

The post-gala celebration, however, was short-lived, since the same night, Alexia and her three Spanish and team companions, Sandra Paños, Irene Paredes and Jennifer Hermoso, they returned to Seville, where Jorge Vilda I was waiting for them to rejoin the national team. On Tuesday, the national team you could see the faces with Scotland in La Cartuja and they could not fail. For this, the selector had it clear, the three nominees and the starting winner would come out.

Before the referee started the match, Alexia did delivery of the Ballon d’Or to the fans of ‘La Roja’. Teammates, rivals and the spectators applauded her as she took the trophy with both hands and held it up into the air. The Seville fans cheered her on, a tribute that will be repeated on Saturday, first at the Johan Cruyff before his match against Athletic Bilbao at 12:00 (CET) and, later, at the Camp Nou at 16:15 (CET).

A collective success

Alexia, still overwhelmed and without assimilating the success, took to the pitch as if it were a normal day, thus adding 93 caps, the player with the most accumulation in history. He did his thing again and, in another match where Vilda’s team dominated from start to finish, he scored his goal for the national team in the 64th minute.

End. 8-0. Hugs, smiles and congratulations, and this time not especially for the win. Alexia was still the center of attention and a knowing look between Cloths and Walls unleashed madness. Between the two blaugranas they caught Alexia from behind and, while she asked to be left on the ground, they started to keep it. Joined the party first Ona and they followed her Leila, Mariona and all the other companions.

The party had only just begun. With shouts of “Ballon d’Or” all the internationals shouted, jumped and surrounded the best player in the world. The festival moved to the changing room and, later, to the hotel. There was no better way to finish the last concentration of the year.