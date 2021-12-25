

Officer Holley left four children.

Photo: Baltimore Police Department / Courtesy

A Baltimore police officer died Thursday after being shot after an ambush-type attack last week., shortly after his family decided to take him off life support.

“It is with great regret that Commissioner Michael Harrison and the Baltimore Police Department announce that Officer Keona Holley has been removed from life support,” the police department said in a statement Thursday morning, Fox reported. News.

“His health has been deteriorating in recent days and his family, in consultation with your doctors, you have had to make the most difficult decisionThe statement continued.

Holley, who was a police officer for two years, was shot in the head at 1:35 a.m. while in his vehicle working the night shift in the high-crime area of ​​Curtis Bay.

The agents in charge of the investigation indicated that the shooter approached behind the vehicle where the officer was and proceeded to shoot her. Then the car sped up and crashed.

After receiving the fatal impact, Holley, who left four children, was transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center in the emergency area and had been placed on life support.

Regarding the suspects, two arrests were announced, who are accused of injuring the officer, and also are involved in the murder of Justin Johnson, a 38-year-old man who died about 10 miles from where Holley was shot.

Suspects answer to the name of Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, indicted for attempted murder of Holley and JohnsonHarrison reported.

So far, Baltimore has had 322 homicides so far this year, according to police data, with a 3% increase in homicides last month from the previous year.

In addition to homicides, vehicle thefts, aggravated robberies and bank robberies have increased compared to last year in the city.

