

Agents indicated that they will continue the investigations despite the death of the suspect.

An off-duty police officer from Baltimore, Maryland, who was in a barbershop, shot and killed a suspect who would have starred in a shooting inside the premises this Saturday, where he allegedly killed the barber, and would be linked to another shooting murder a few hours earlier.

According to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department on their social networks, the authorities reported that they arrived at the barbershop and found that an armed man entered the business and shot and killed a barber in front of an off-duty officer, who Upon noticing the violent scene, he managed to kill the suspect.

Investigators believe that the suspect involved in this shooting was also responsible for the shootings reported today in the 5000 block of East Oliver Street. and the homicide that occurred in the 4600 block of Eastern Avenue“Added the police department.

Through a press conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison stated that the off-duty officer, who has not been identified, responded quickly to the shooting and bravely drew his firearm and fired at the perpetratorFox News reported.

Regarding the other shootings that occurred this Saturday, Harrison said: “Detectives are working to determine the connectivity between this police shooting where the barber died and the other two shootings that occurred shortly before.”

“We are processing three different scenes in three parts of the city”, said Harrison, who also said that despite the fact that the perpetrator has already died, investigators still need answers to various questions surrounding these incidents.

Baltimore police also indicated that a victim who was involved in the shooting in the 5000 block of East Oliver Street remains in critical condition.

