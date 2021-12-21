12/21/2021 at 1:48 PM CET

.

The car brand Ferrari and Banco Santander this Tuesday signed a new sponsorship agreement for “several years” starting next season and resumed a collaboration that already linked them from 2010 to 2017.

“Ferrari is happy to announce that, starting next season, Banco Santander will be ‘Premium Partner’ of Escudería Ferrari “, it reads in the note provided by the Italian firm.

“The collaboration, which will last for several years, will see the bank’s logo return to the Escudería cars, the drivers’ tracksuit, (the Monegasque) Charles Leclerc and (the Spanish) Carlos Sainz, the hats, as well as appear at the activities of the Ferrari Academy“, it is added.

Back together again! 🤝 We are pleased to announce that, as from next season, @bancosantander will be back with us as a team Premium Partner. We can’t wait! https://t.co/wmou3eeVn6#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ea2iHRHm2F – Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 21, 2021

In addition, Santander will accompany Ferrari also in the GT competitions and will have your logo on the official cars participating in both the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the future Le Mans Hypercar.

Santander Bank It was the world leader in 2020 in activities related to the transition towards reducing emissions. Specifically, as part of the agreement, Santander will advise Scuderia Ferrari on its objectives to be carbon neutral in 2030.

“It is an honor to once again collaborate with a global financial institute such as Santander Bank“, assured the president of Ferrari, John Elkann, who highlighted the work of the bank in defending the planet.

“In addition to the clear business benefits of supporting Ferrari, a leading supplier of car financing in EuropeIt is our interest to help the automobile industry in its green transition, “said Ana Botín, executive president of Banco Santander.