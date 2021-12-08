HELPMYCASH

The change in the conditions of bank accounts that has occurred in recent months has made many clients look for alternatives to avoid paying commissions.

There are options to avoid paying commissions and trading for free.

Banks have been changing the conditions of their bank accounts for several months. Interest rates at historic lows have encouraged them to seek new avenues of income. These changes in the accounts have made the pocket of many customers suffer. From the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com they point out that there are alternatives for deal with bank commissions and operate for free.

Plan A: link with your bank

In most cases, it is enough to enter the payroll each month to avoid maintenance or administration costs. Therefore, one of the most effective ways to operate for free is direct debit of your payroll.

Other banks, however, are more demanding and require greater commitment from customers. In addition to payroll, some entities request direct debit of a certain number of receipts, use a debit or credit card, or contract additional products such as insurance or investment funds. HelpMyCash experts recommend carefully reading the fine print of the conditions proposed by the bank in order not to pay commissions and analyze whether it is worth hiring an additional product with a cost to stop paying, since what is saved on one side could be lost on the other .

Plan B: change accounts within the same bank

Although they belong to the same bank, not all accounts are the same. In fact, there are entities that offer completely free alternatives, but they must be managed through the internet, so in the case of paying commissions, you can try to change accounts without leaving the entity.

Abanca, for example, offers the Clear Account free of cost. It is one of the best options for direct debit payroll or pension because it offers a gift of 150 euros to those who do. Of course, you must meet a minimum stay of 24 months and have an income of at least 600 euros per month.

And this is not the only example. CaixaBank’s mobile bank is imagin and this entity, since it operates 100% through digital channels, is completely free. As Yaosca Bautista, HelpMyCash’s expert in accounts, banks and cards points out, “those CaixaBank clients who do not have a connection and do not want to pay commissions will always be able to consider the option of switch to the Imagine Account is free even if the payroll is not domiciled “.

Unfortunately, not all banks offer a free alternative. In cases like these, it is best to go directly to plan C.

Plan C: open an account without commissions

Changing banks is easier than many think. The account transfer regulations that have been active since March 25, 2019 oblige banks to manage the change. This means that the new entity will be in charge of transferring the direct debits and services that were associated with the old account. It is a free service whose purpose is to facilitate mobility between the various entities. However, from HelpMyCash they point out that it is not always the fastest procedure.

In other words, if the question is of time it is best to do it on your own. To do this, it will only be necessary to open the new account, change the receipts and payroll, transfer the balance and close the old account.

The options for accounts without commissions are multiple. ING, winner of the distinction for the best bank in Spain in the 2021 HelpMyCash Awards, offers a free account for all customers. Despite its name, the Payroll account is free of costs, whether or not the payroll is domiciled. Another alternative is Openbank, Banco Santander’s online entity. With the Open Current Account, customers can enjoy a completely free service with or without payroll and discounts on brands such as Booking.com, Pedro del Hierro, Cortefiel, among many others.

