Bank of America Corporation (BoA) believes that the digital asset sector is too big to ignore. BoA revealed this news through a new investigative report released by its subsidiary BofA Securities. In the post, the American multinational investment bank noted that cryptocurrencies could form an entirely new asset class.

According to the financial institution, the valuation of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) 942,637,632,999.00 dollars (691,943,154,502.90 pounds) is remarkable. However, the 2.20 trillion dollar (1.61 trillion British pound) cryptocurrency market has evolved and features other major currencies.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

BoA noted that the market comprises currencies that act as operating systems. In breaking down this description, the bank pointed out how decentralized applications (dApps) cut out the middlemen and enable financial inclusion.

BoA also mentioned fiat currency pegged stablecoins, as well as central bank digital currencies (CBDC), which have the potential to outperform fiat currencies.

In addition to this, the bank highlighted how non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have introduced unprecedented engagement between fans and content creators. However, BoA was quintupled by pointing out that the NFT space has higher risks that could limit its growth.

The bank noted that,

Digital assets are not about payments per se. It is about a new computing paradigm: a programmable computer that is accessible everywhere and for anyone and that is owned by millions of people around the world.

The crypto space is set for further growth

According to BoA, the digital asset ecosystem has expanded rapidly to reach market values ​​that match some of the leading public companies. Despite this expansion, the bank believes that the crypto industry is just getting started.

The financial institution added that while there is no way to cover the complexities of the rapidly changing blockchain-based ecosystem, it believes this is the beginning of a long journey covering what it considers to be the next generation of technology.

Explaining why he believes blockchain-based economies will be successful, BoA said that the current financial infrastructure cannot handle the requirements of the global economy in its transition to a digital model. According to the bank, the current system is flawed because it is centralized, inefficient and inaccessible.

In addition to this, BoA noted that the infrastructure lacks interoperability and transparency. By comparison, blockchain-based financial ecosystems offer services that are cheaper, faster, more secure, and personalized.

According to BoA, the blockchain has distinctive features that support the above benefits. These include being non-permissions, untrustworthy, global, composable, and decentralized.

BoA noted that these characteristics would help the digital asset sector to go mainstream despite regulatory headwinds. The bank also said that high crypto adoption rates would foster further growth, noting that there were approximately 221 million crypto users in June this year compared to 66 million users in 2020.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money