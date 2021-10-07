Bank of America today released a report on the digital asset market. The report is named “Digital Assets Primer”. The author is Alkesh Shah, Head of Global Strategy for Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets at Bank of America.

Digital assets are a market of more than $ 2 trillion. It’s a market with roughly 200 million users, according to a Bank of America report. This sector is “too big to be ignored,” said a group of analysts led by Alkesh Shah.

“We believe that digital assets based on cryptocurrencies could form a new asset class in the short term,” the analysts added.

Likewise, Bank of America highlighted that investments in digital assets and in Blockchain technology exceeded $ 17,000 million dollars, only in the first half of 2021, overshadowing the $ 5,500 million dollars of the same period, last year.

“Bitcoin currently has a $ 900 billion market, but the digital asset ecosystem encompasses much more. For example, tokens, decentralized applications (DApps), stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) also play an important role in the ecosystem. The statement added.

Bank of America has published in the report that “regulatory mechanisms and heavy scrutiny could mean that digital assets are one step closer to the end of their days in the Wild West.” Source: Newsroom Bank of America

Digital assets are gaining more and more ground

Likewise, the report published by Bank of America has also expressed that it expects the development and adoption of digital assets to be led by Generation Y, Millennials and Generation Z. “These generations grew up with the Internet and transactions are expected to Internet natives are digital and frictionless, without multiple steps or intermediaries.

“An estimated 14% (21.2 million) of US adults own digital assets and an additional 13% (19.3 million) plan to purchase digital assets by the end of 2021. In particular, the average age of these potentials buyers is 44 years old and 53% are women ».

In addition, Bank of America highlighted that the change has been noticed by American companies. “Businesses are not running the risk of ignoring digital assets and applications. They are currently actively exploring this new technology and its possible uses. Leading technology companies, banks and others are also adjusting their approach.

Finally, the report highlighted Fox (Nasdaq: FOX) as the first major media company to enter the NFT market, with its investment in Creative Labs’ Blockchain worth $ 100 million. In addition, Disney, iHeartMedia and Warner Music also joined the investments for the current NFT projects.

