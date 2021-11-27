Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has raised concerns about the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) in El Salvador as legal tender. After President Nayib Bukele announced the launch of Bitcoin City.

Bailey argued that El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as a currency was alarming. Because consumers are likely to suffer from extreme cryptocurrency volatility.

“I am concerned that a country will choose it as its national currency,” Bailey said at the Cambridge University student union appearance. Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The governor also questioned whether Salvadorans understand the nature and volatility of Bitcoin, which causes their greatest concern.

New German Government Cites Cryptocurrencies in Coalition Deal

The new German government has cited cryptocurrencies in its coalition agreement. Advocating for a level playing field between traditional finance and ‘innovative business models’.

Three German political parties agreed to a coalition agreement this week. The one that will see the Left Social Democrats (SDP), the Green Party and the Free Democrats, take the reins from December this year.

According to a rough translation of the 177-page agreement released Wednesday, the coalition calls for a new “dynamic regarding the opportunities and risks of new financial innovations,” such as crypto assets and blockchain businesses:

“We are adapting the European financial market supervision law to digitization. And to complex group structures in order to guarantee holistic and risk-appropriate supervision of new business models ”.

US Claims Bitcoin Mining Crown Following China’s Crackdown

The United States has become the world leader in bitcoin mining following the renewed crackdown on the industry in China, the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance (CCAF) said.

The latest CCAF data shows that the US accounts for 35.4% of the global hashrate, the world’s total computing power used to mine bitcoins, at the end of August, more than double the 16.8% at the end of April.

Kazakhstan and Russia followed the US with shares of 18.1% and 11%, respectively, up from 8.2% and 6.8% in April, according to the CCAF, which is part of the Cambridge Judge. Business School.

China’s share has been “effectively reduced to zero”. According to the CCAF, following the government-imposed ban on crypto mining in the country.

New Report Suggests Bitcoin Beats PayPal In Transferred Value

The Bitcoin network already processes more volume per dollar value than PayPal, and the world’s largest decentralized cryptocurrency network by market capitalization could surpass Mastercard as early as 2026.

A report Thursday from market intelligence platform Blockdata titled “When could the Bitcoin network process volumes like Mastercard and Visa?” notes that the Bitcoin network processed around $ 489 billion per quarter in 2021, which is greater than PayPal’s $ 302 billion. After only 12 years of existence, Bitcoin processes about 27% of Mastercard’s $ 1.8 trillion per quarter and 15% of Visa’s $ 3.2 trillion.

Three factors could see the Bitcoin network rise to the level of the two credit card giants in terms of total volume processed. The total number of transactions, the average amount of Bitcoin sent per transaction, and the increase in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Russians Transact $ 5 Billion in Cryptocurrencies Every Year, Says Bank of Russia

Russians are among the world’s most active participants in the cryptocurrency market, according to the country’s central bank.

The Bank of Russia released a new review on financial stability on Thursday. Noting the country’s growing role in the $ 2.8 trillion market.

Citing estimates reported by major local banks in July 2021, the Bank of Russia suggested that the total annual crypto transaction volumes of the Russian population amount to 350 billion rubles, or $ 5 billion.

It is unclear whether the Bank of Russia has converted these estimates. Since the price of Bitcoin has almost doubled since July, going from around $ 30,000 to more than $ 60,000 in November.

