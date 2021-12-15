The Bank of Russia, the country’s main monetary authority, prohibits Mutual Investment Funds from allocating capital and investing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

“Bank of Russia initiatives will not only increase the investment potential of Mutual Funds. But they will also strengthen the protection of investors’ rights.

Specifically, in an official statement on December 13, the Bank of Russia published a report entitled: “Investment Opportunities of Mutual Funds.” The statement indicates:

“At the same time, a prohibition is established on the investment of Mutual Funds, including those intended exclusively for qualified investors, in digital currencies and financial instruments, the cost of which depends on the rates of digital currencies. Previously, the Bank of Russia recommended not to invest in such assets.

In fact, regardless of expanding the variety of properties that can be obtained for Mutual Fund financing. The document prohibits the administrators of the Mutual Funds from buying cryptocurrencies.

The Bank of Russia rejects the provision of financial services, related to cryptocurrencies

The Bank of Russia has taken a strict stance on cryptocurrencies. And it has banned some big banks from offering cryptocurrency investment services. Arguing that such services do not satisfy the interests of investors and carry great risks.

To recall, in July 2021, the Bank of Russia had recommended to asset managers to exclude cryptocurrencies from exposure in Mutual Funds.

As a curious fact, according to a report by the local news agency RBC, there are no Russian Mutual Funds with crypto exposure. Even though there hasn’t been a formal ban so far.

In particular, Artem Deev, head of the Analysis Department of the brokerage company AMarkets. He said that so far, Russia only has one exchange-traded fund (ETF).

What is a Mutual Fund?

To better understand, it is an investment instrument in which many individual investors pool their funds to invest in assets such as stocks, bonds or others.

By the way, it is specially designed to help investors achieve their financial goals in the medium and long term. Without great effort and with greater returns on your investment, which allow you to get much more for your money.

Russia and cryptocurrencies

In particular, in 2020, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed the Federal Law on Cryptocurrencies (DFA). Under which it is possible to carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies from 2021. But the use of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a payment method is prohibited.

In November 2021, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office presented to Parliament an amendment project to recognize cryptocurrencies within the framework of the Criminal Code. In this way, have competence to confiscate cryptocurrencies obtained from illegal activities.

However, the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies in Russia remains underdeveloped.

By way of closing, Mutual Funds in Russia will not be able to provide exposure to cryptocurrencies. To any type of investor, whether qualified or unqualified.

