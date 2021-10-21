Bankinter Group achieved a net profit of 1,250.6 million euros during the first nine months of this year, which includes the goodwill generated by the exit operation Direct Line Bag, at the end of April, which was 895.7 million after taxes.

Excluding this capital gain, the group’s recurring profit stood at 354.9 million euros, 61.3% higher than in the third quarter of 2020, and includes the four months of income generated by Lnea Directa while it was in the bank’s perimeter. .

This benefit is compared to 220.1 million for the same period of 2020 and with the 444 million for the same period of 2019, although the latter contain an extraordinary note of 57 million from of the acquisition of EVO Banco.

Bankinter has highlighted that it ends the third quarter of this year with an activity in the customer business that maintains the good tone of the year, boosted by an economic environment that is showing signs of frank recovery, which is reflected in the different headings of the balance sheet and in the margins of the account, all of which show growth with respect to the same period of 2020.

Taking into account the evolution of the main ratios, the return on equity, ROE, excluding capital gains from Lnea Directa, is 9.4% compared to 7.1% in the third quarter of 2020, a period in which the bank had to face higher extraordinary provisions due to the pandemic and the change for the worse in the macroeconomic environment.

With regard to capital, Bankinter maintains a ‘fully loaded’ CET1 ratio at 12.3%, compared to 11.97% a year ago, and “far superior” in any case to 7.68% required by the ECB.

Regarding the NPL ratio, it is located in the 2.40%, improving by 11 basis points from a year ago, all after the end of the mortgage moratoriums. The coverage on this delinquency is of 62.75%, also superior in 110 points basic than a year ago.

With regard to liquidity, Bankinter has a negative commercial gap, with a ratio of deposits over credits of 106.3%.

50% ‘Pay out’ and year-end “Full of good prospects”

The bank has highlighted that its “optimal” situation in terms of solvency, profitability and quality of assets, endorsed by the stress tests carried out by the European Banking Authority (EBA), in which it was the Spanish bank with the least impact in the stressed scenario and the third with the least impact in Europe, have allowed the entity to resume its traditional shareholder remuneration policy since October 1, with a 50% pay out.

Despite a third quarter with the seasonality typical of the summer, which always tends to be less commercial activity, Bankinter has highlighted that it has closed a “brilliant” quarter in all its income lines, which anticipates a full year-end ” of good prospects “.

Thus, the income statement shows growth in all margins, both compared to the same period in 2020, and even compared to 2019. “This reflects, firstly, that the bank successfully anticipates the path of economic recovery, and at the same time, that it has the necessary diversification and potential to meet its demanding objectives of compensating with the banking business, in an approximate period of three years, the absence of Direct Line benefits “, the entity highlighted.

The interest margin reached 955.1 million euros, a 3% higher to the same period of 2020, while the gross margin reflects the higher income generated in the period, reaching a figure of 1,422.9 million euros, a 9.8% increase and where the commissions have had a special role, assuming net income from this concept of 443 million euros, which represent the 31% of this gross margin. The growth of this item compared to the same period of 2020 is 23%.

Regarding the operating margin before provisions, the third quarter ended in 798.7 million euros, a 15% above the same period in 2020, and 23% more than two years ago, with operating costs that increase by 3.8%.

Likewise, the group’s total assets reached at the end of the quarter 102,468.6 million euros, a 5.8% more compared to the same period of 2020.

Regarding customer loan investments, the quarter ended in 66,047 million euros, 4.3% more. Investment growth in Spain was 2.6% compared to a decrease in the sector of 1% with data as of August from the Bank of Spain.

Retail customer resources experienced an increase of 10.4%, until the 69,128.6 million euros. The growth in Spain of these retail resources was of 9.7%, in front of a growth of the sector also with data to August from the BdE of the 4.6%.

