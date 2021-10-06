Updated on Wednesday, 6 October 2021 – 14:31

The client must make a minimum investment of 10,000 euros and will have the same cost as if he bought the same funds outside the service

It is not a roboadvisor, although they both look alike in that they are digital, and it is not a lifelong bank office, although they both share the idea of ​​personalized advice. Bankinter has launched a new investment service, Bankinter Capital Advisor, that mixes the features of both models and allows clients to customize their investment portfolio for free.

Of course, to access the platform (which will be available on your website from today) the client must make a minimum investment of 10,000 euros. It does not have any commitment of permanence, with which the client can Divest at the time you consider.

Bankinter’s Business Development Director, Caesar Calvo, has explained in a meeting with the media that this service is totally digital, but that they do not leave the customer “alone”: an expert will be at their disposal if they need help.

Likewise, receive quarterly proposals from the Bakinter analysis team, which is led by Ramn Forcada and who for Calvo “is the soul” of this new service.

Although this service is free, the client will have to pay the commissions to the manager, with which they will have the same cost as if the user bought the same funds out of service.

The platform has been developed entirely by Bankinter, as indicated by the entity at the meeting. The Investment Services Business Director, Diana Square, has made a practical demonstration during the meeting and has emphasized the possibility of customization of the portfolio.

Calvo has stressed that it is a “before and after” in the way of investing, since it is not necessary for the client to travel to the office to make adjustments to the portfolio.

The entity has had its own ‘roboadvirsor’ for a few years, Popcoin, which will continue to operate despite this new release. Calvo explained that both services “are called to coexist”, since there is a customer profile that prefers the simplicity of Popcoin and others, more sophisticated, prefer to have greater control.

On the other hand, Evo Banco customers will not have access to this service, since “their profile is simpler” and they already have their own ‘roboadvisor’ model. Nor will there be an option for the time being to select sustainable funds, although Cuadrado has indicated that they do not rule out including it in the future if clients demand it.

