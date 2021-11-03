HELPMYCASH

Updated Wednesday, November 3, 2021 – 12:00

This 2021 is proving to be a good year for the banks in terms of mortgage contracting. But different entities want to close the course with even better results and, therefore, have improved in many cases the contracting of loans for the purchase of a home.

The contracting of mortgages has risen considerably throughout the year.

Between the last months of 2020 and the first of 2021, there was much talk that this was going to be the year of recovery for the Spanish economy. And although not all sectors have returned to normal after going through the worst of the pandemic, there is one in which that prediction has come true: the mortgage. This is confirmed by the INE Mortgage Statistics, which reflects that contracting home loans between January and August of this academic year has grown by 19% compared to the same period in 2020 and 8.5% compared to 2019.

So this is being a very good year for banks; at least in the mortgage market. But It seems that the entities want to close the course with even better figures, because according to the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com, several have carried out various actions to increase the granting of these credits: improve your fixed rate mortgages, launch new attractive loans for young people who want to buy a home …

Discounts focused on fixed rates

Given the popularity of fixed mortgages, whose contracting is currently higher than that of variables (67% of the housing loans signed in August were of the first modality, according to the INE), some banks have decided to lower their fixed rates, to attract customers. From HelpMyCash they affirm that with this measure they seek to end two birds with one stone, because with the fixed rates earn more money than with variables (very low due to the negative Euribor).

ING, for instance, a few days ago reduced the interest of his Fixed Orange Mortgage: from 1.50% to 1.40% for a maximum term of 25 years. Likewise, the initial fixed interest on its Mixed Orange Mortgage fell from 1.25% to 1.15% (the variable applied from the eleventh year remains at Euribor plus 0.89%). To get these rates, as was the case before the change, it is necessary to direct the payroll and take out home and life insurance from this entity.

Also noteworthy is the offer of Openbank. The interest of your Open Fixed Mortgage, which is 1.30% at 15 years and 1.50% at 30 years in exchange for directing the income and taking out home insurance with the bank, can be lowered by 0.15 points (up to a minimum of 1.15%) if the documentation is delivered within a maximum of ten days from the beginning of the application and the entity is entrusted with obtaining the simple note and the appraisal. This promotion is valid for requests of more than 150,000 euros.

New youth mortgages

Other entities, on the other hand, have opted to try to attract millennials who want to buy a home. And for this, they have launched exclusive mortgages for young people with better conditions than those that offer older customers: lower interest, longer term, or even financing of up to 95%.

This is the case, for example, of Bankinter. Your new Young Mortgage, launched at the beginning of October, has a lower interest than the one offered to customers aged 35 and over (Euribor plus 0.90% versus Euribor plus 0.99%) and a repayment period of up to 40 years (versus the 30-year term of your other home loans). This offer is conditional on the opening of one of your accounts and the contracting of a home insurance, a life insurance and a pension plan.

By the end of September, Ibercaja launched its Vamos Joven Mortgage, exclusively for children under 36 years old. This finance up to 95% of the purchase (For older clients, up to 80% of the acquisition is covered) and has a reduced interest of 0.15 points compared to its other mortgage loans: from Euribor plus 0.80% at a variable rate and from 1.15 % at a fixed rate. To achieve this, of course, you have to direct your payroll and receipts, use a credit card and take out home insurance, life insurance and a systematic contribution plan.

You have to look at all the ‘fine print‘

From HelpMyCash, however, they advise not to be blinded by all these sales, as that a bank reduces its rates does not necessarily imply that it offers the best possible conditions. In fact, its analysts say that some of the mortgages that now have lower interest rates are actually more expensive than before the change.

The clearest example is that of EVO Banco, which in mid-October reduced the interest on all its mortgages by 0.05 points: the variable (now from Euribor plus 0.83%), the fixed (from 1.24% ) and the mixed (from 1.04% the first 10 years and from Euribor plus 0.93% the following). To get these rates, however, it is now necessary to take out life insurance (in addition to direct debit and home insurance), so the price of these mortgage loans has risen after the modification.

This demonstrates that interest is not the only thing to consider when assessing whether a mortgage is cheap or not. When comparing various financing offers the client should also look at associated products to loan and in commissions included in the fine print. That’s it advisable to negotiate with the banks contacted to try to lower the price as much as possible.

