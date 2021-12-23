The Obama family headed to the home state of Barack Obama, Hawaii, to enjoy your annual Christmas trip and didn’t miss a chance to soak up some sun. Last week, Barack and his daughters Malia, 23 years old, and Sasha, 20, were photographed on different occasions while having a pleasant time in the blue waters of Oahu. Malia was sporty in a dyed pink bathing suit, white skirt, and trucker hat; while Sasha wore a red bikini.

© GrosbyGroup

Barack was born in Honolulu and lived in Hawaii until he was 14 years old. Like a good lover of the sea, he spent time bodysurfing in Sandy Beach Park, surrounded by the Pacific Ocean and it seems that his daughters have the same taste for the sea since Malia and Sasha all looked like professionals while swinging on the board easily.

The 55-year-old former president is known for staying healthy and fit and went swimming alone on Saturday. His wife, Michelle Obama, She was not photographed on any of the outings, but she is likely on the trip with the family.

© GrosbyGroup

Hawaii holds a special place in Barack’s heart, and he has said in the past that Hawaii and his mother shaped his love of nature. In 2016, he revealed to National Geographic that his late mother, Ann Dunham, he was “the kind of person who would wake me up to see a full moon if it was particularly spectacular. She took me to natural history museums, so I give her a lot of credit for not only appreciating the amazing wonder of our planet and the oceans and skies, but also for a deeply ingrained belief in the power of the human mind and science and the rationality to solve things ”. added.





Last November, during his participation in the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the former president cited a Hawaiian proverb to motivate countries to work together: “There is an old Hawaiian proverb, ‘Pupukahi I Holomua’, which roughly translates to ‘unite to move forward,’ ”said the 44th president. “It’s a reminder that if you want to paddle a canoe, it’s best if everyone is paddling in the same direction, and at the same time, each paddle should move in unison. That is the only way forward. And that’s the kind of spirit we need to protect our island’s resources. That’s the kind of spirit we need to protect our people, “Barack added, according to Hawaii News Now.



