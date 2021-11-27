A week has passed since the Mexican actress and influencer, Bárbara de Regil lost her dog “Nala”, and little by little she has tried to move on.

It is no secret to anyone that the life of the famous actress Bárbara de Regil has been quite controversial since she decided to start her well-known exercise classes through social networks.

Related news

And it is at 34 years of age, the influencer has positioned herself as one of the most sought-after actresses since she starred in the series “Rosario Tijeras”, a program that has three seasons.

Through her social networks, the actress has shown that she has a very strong bond with her followers, whom she is continually aware of with her classes and her fiery images.

A week ago the actress lived a painful stage, because through her social networks she shared that her pet named “Nala” lost her life after being poisoned.

A week has passed since “Nala” died. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

The artist was seen in one of her worst stages, crying, fragile and vulnerable, as she assured that the loss of her pet was a severe blow to her and her family.

However, the singer seems to have overcome the bitter drink, and although she has not forgotten her, she has learned to deal with the emptiness that her pet has left, and her family has helped in the process.

The luxurious Thanksgiving dinner

The 34-year-old actress has always been characterized by the luxurious life she leads with her husband and daughter Mar, who has become an influencer through social networks.

Luxurious glassware and candles were the perfect touch. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

From his travels, to his home and his celebrations they have been full of elegance and luxury, and proof of this is the Thanksgiving dinner he had at his home on November 25.

It was through her Instagram profile that Marco Antonio Regil’s cousin shared how the banquet she organized was like and that allows her to unite with her loved ones.

They all did their respective quick test. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

And it is that the influencer took care of each of the details of the celebration, from the decoration of the table, the food, the colors and each arrangement within her luxurious home.

In the images you can see part of the wooden table and chair, accompanied by some poinsettias and other boho-like arrangements, where red and green were the main colors.

The decoration was in charge of the organizers who are always at the actress’s events. Photo. IG / barbaraderegil

It should be noted that although she was criticized for being together with many people, the star of “Rosario Tijeras” shared that each of her guests was tested for COVID-19 and they could be calm.

However, what most caught the attention of her fans was the influencer’s looks, as she decided to appear with long lilac hair, which made her look spectacular.

The evening was also accompanied by classical-style music, totally live by some young people who have been at the artist’s events on more than one occasion, whom they always indulge in with their favorite songs.

On more than one occasion they have been with the star. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

Aunt wigs

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the actress uses colored wigs during a celebration, since on special dates they have become her ideal accessory.

Although at first many of her followers really believed that the star had put aside her long black hair, little by little they realized her passion for wigs.

The star knows very well how to look fashionable. Photo: IG / barbaraderegil

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE