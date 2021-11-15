Barbara de Regil mourns the loss of her pet.

And it is that the actress commented that for more visits to the vet, Nala, her Belgian shepherd, passed away early Saturday morning due to being poisoned.

“She continues to feel bad, we are going to take her back to the dog hospital,” Barbara wrote after posting several images of her pet on her Instagram account.

The influencer also commented that during the weekend she had to leave the dog hospitalized because, apparently, she had eaten something strange and they had to operate on her.

It was until yesterday afternoon that the actress confirmed that her pet did not recover and passed away.

“You didn’t deserve to die like this, I miss you so much my nala, my heart aches and my chest hurts, I still walk thinking that you are by my side. I go into the kitchen, the gym and I keep waiting for you to come in and you feel where you always are. I fall asleep and I miss you next to me. Your little bed is empty.

Thank you for giving me such a pure and real love, just like time and love, everything I gave you, without expecting anything in return … I only think of you, I can’t stop crying. You will always be in my heart.

The last video and the first photo was hours before he went to heaven, we thought he ate a bracelet, a chili, something like that. But no, Nalita ate poison that the fumigator left irresponsibly even though I asked her NOT to leave it in the garden because there were little dogs… He, well if I let him, he left many small bags loose throughout the garden, bags of rat poison, “he wrote at the bottom of several photos and videos where he appears with his pet.

“Rest in peace, beautiful”, “I send you all the love, one loves you as a family, I am so sorry”, “I am very sorry for the death of Nalita”, were some of the messages that her fans sent her.

But the one that generated controversy is from the actress Gala Montes, Well, he said that he did not understand his pain and that, if it was so much, well, get another.

“Now buy another one,” wrote the soap opera protagonist, while Barbara made her discontent clear and replied, “I don’t understand your comment. A puppy is not a piece of furniture that you change just like that ”.

