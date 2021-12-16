12/16/2021 at 18:58 CET

Lorena Gamarra, Ángel Alonso Jiménez and Marisol Hernández

The Senate will set a date for the appearance of Bárbara Rey to explain the payments she received, from the reserved funds, destined to keep her relationship with King Juan Carlos secret, after the president of the Upper House, Ander Gil, has processed the petition.

The senator of Compromís, Carles mulet, made the request to appear in the Upper House after the information revealed by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA. GilIn a surprising decision, in the exercise of its delegation functions, it has directly transferred it to the Bureau of the Home Affairs Committee. The normal thing is that he would have waited for the next meeting of the Senate Table. Although the result would have been the same. The petition met all the requirements and, in fact, has had the support of lawyers. The endorsement of the processing leaves only in the hands of the Home Affairs Commission the power to set the day and time.

As Compromís explained to this newspaper, through parliamentary questions and They tried to get the Government to clarify matters related to the Monarchy or about another of Juan Carlos I’s mistresses, Corinna Larsen, but they ran into the legal wall of the inviolability of the king emeritus and the refusal of the Senate Board. On the other hand, now there has been no way to veto it because it met all the legal requirements. The Valencian formation eliminated in his request to appear all references to the former head of state and that has made its processing mandatory.

The Bureau of the Home Affairs Commission, made up of three members of the PSOE and two of the PP, it will be now, probably at your next meeting in February, who will set the date for your summons. The actress would not be obliged to go to this commission, “although it would be a good opportunity” in the words of Compromís. Appearances of non-public charges are not mandatory, except in the case of a commission of inquiry. It is not the case.

Even so, the socialist parliamentary group and the popular parliamentary group have instruments to prevent Barbara Rey go to the Senate to relate your relationship with the King Emeritus. In this legislature, communication between the PSOE and the PP is terrible but this does not prevent the two great parties that have governed Spain conspire to protect the Monarchy. The Home Affairs Commission has 64 appearances in a queue before the former close friend of the former Monarch. This allows it to be delayed sine dieEven the end of the legislature is reached – there are two years left, except for the electoral advance – without Bárbara Rey being summoned. Once the legislature is over, the petition lapses.

Mulet had made this request with the intention that Bárbara Rey “explain the veracity of the information published in EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, according to which supposedly received by people from the then CESID, or other high levels of the State, huge amounts of public money from reserved funds and possible perks such as the hiring by a regional television so that it does not make public its alleged relationships with alleged high officials of the State “.

Specifically, and as this newspaper explained, the star also presented for five seasons -from 2000 to 2005- a cooking program on Channel 9 for which got to receive five million euros to despite not having any experience in the kitchen. This television space, as the former director of the CNI also revealed, Alberto Saiz, was the payment to keep quiet about his relationship with the king.

Not only Saiz has made these kinds of claims. Too the book ‘The Chief of Spies’, by journalists Juan Fernández-Miranda and Javier Chicote, has the annotations of the former director of Cesid (now CNI), Emilio Alonso Manglano, and ensures that Bárbara Rey would have received significant amounts of money in exchange for not airing her relations with the then Head of State.

In addition, the former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo noted in their diaries that the CEO of Repsol confessed that Aznar He had asked the oil company to pay Bárbara Rey 300 million pesetas -1.8 million euros- in six years because of their silence and that the same did other Ibex companies such as Telefónica and Banco Santander.

Commission “lack of activity”

Currently, according to Mulet’s complaint, there is a blockade due to the “lack of activity” of the presidency of this commission, “which has not allowed the appearances requested by the groups, among which those directed by the Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“We are talking about a huge misappropriation of reserved funds, that, though a matter of state secret, they can never be destined to buy the silence of the sexual adventures of the monarch emeritus “, the Senator from Compromís stressed.