Barbie Ibarra falls in love with her followers with an incredible Bulma cosplay

In dragonballBulma is the most important female character, a wealthy woman from her family’s company, Capsule Corp, but who has her intelligence and beauty as her greatest wealth.

Bulma is the daughter of Dr. Brief and a great friend of Goku, with whom she begins the search for the Dragon Balls. She is next to the Saiyan Warrior the longest running character in the entire series.

Vegeta’s wife and mother of Trunks is a scientific genius who is admired for her intelligence and for representing women in the manga – anime created by Akira Toriyama, who illustrated Bulma to be the female lead.

Being from the beginning of the manga, Bulma’s favoritism by the public is as great as the one they feel for Goku. That has led many fans to want to dress up as her and do awesome cosplays.

Bulma’s amazing cosplay

According to a report published on the website of E Games Newsthe model Barbie Ibarrabetter known on social networks as Barbie Doll and with more than 51,000 followers on Instagram, performed a sensual cosplay of this Dragon Ball character.

“It may have invaded my mind and body, but there is one thing a Saiyan always guards. His pride in him !!! ”, the content creator wrote in the caption of the publication, citing a phrase from Vegeta with the image of his Bulma cosplay.

As we can see, it is a daring version of Bulma, with the same and characteristic blue in her hair, a little longer, and a variant of the scientist’s pink shirt, top type and low-cut with her name on the chest area. The outfit is completed with a delicate skirt, in what appears to be a cheerleader outfit.