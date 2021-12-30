12/31/2021 at 12:41 AM CET

.

The president of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, which this Thursday has seen the third parties approved budgets of the legislature and this same week he signed a new agreement with the social agents, he has now appealed to “intelligence, generosity and the will to reach consensus” to agree to a reform of the Statute of Autonomy that includes the official status of the Asturian.

In his end-of-year message, the Asturian chief executive has expressed his I want Asturias to have a new Statute, just turned 40 years of the previous one, that recognizes the Officiality of the Asturian and the Eonaviego.

However, Barbón, who has used these two languages ​​in various parts of his speech, has warned that this sIt will only be possible if “intelligence, arrogance and will of consensu” are applied. who made the current Statute possible four decades ago.

“If we stay with particular demands, it will be impossible,” said Barbón about a reform for which PSOE, Podemos and IU, supporters of the officiality, they will resume the negotiations starting next week together with the Forum, whose vote would be essential for it to go ahead, given the opposition in this matter from PP, Ciudadanos and Vox.

The President of the Principality thanked the “high-mindedness” from both IU and Ciudadanos to add their votes to those of the PSOE to approve the “record budget” of 5,354 million euros for next year because “at a critical moment they knew how to renounce the blockade and partisan selfishness”, something in which “good policy consists that Asturias needs “.

European funds, a lever for Asturias

Barbón, who has also valued the capacity of the employers and unions to “join forces” and understand what Asturias is at stake to agree on a new social agreement renouncing “strict interests”, he stressed that the budgets will serve on this occasion as “shuttle for the agile and efficient use of European funds“.

It is, he added, “the most powerful lever to place Asturias where it can be, and perhaps for the first time, at the forefront of the technological revolution “, a process in which the investment committed by ArcelorMittal to undertake the decarbonisation of its production serves as “a real guarantee” for the industrial future of the community.

In a speech delivered next to the estuary of Aviles, a city and a region that symbolize “the alliance between science, innovation and industry” sought by the Principality, Barbón has admitted that Asturias must face “important challenges” such as high energy costs, especially for electrointensive industries, a matter where “still insufficient progress” has been achieved.

However, the President of the Principality has asked to assess the “stage of opportunities” facing Asturias, with the upcoming opening of the Pajares railway variant, the “comparative advantage” for the development of green hydrogen, the strength of the naval sector or the potential of the agri-food industry, to which we must also add “the economy of care” in an aging community that must “turn challenges into opportunities” with the “daring and creativity” of young people.

Barbón, who has also expressed his commitment to improvement of the road network and with the rural environment, has also reaffirmed its position in the face of the reform of the autonomous financing system, agreed together with seven other communities, to achieve a model based on the real cost of services that “weighs demographic problems and reinforces solidarity.”

Likewise, he stressed his intention to continue working for the equality between men and women and combating sexist violence and a homophobia that “cannot catch on in a land so rich in solidarity and tolerance.”

Astusias will once again fight the coronavirus

Barbón, what just got over a contagion by covid for which he was admitted for three days, has recognized that the pandemic has worsened in this sixth wave “with a severity impossible to anticipate just a few weeks ago “, but he has been convinced that “Asturias will once again corner the coronavirus.”

After having a memory for the deceased and the sick from the covid, as well as for their families, the President of the Principality has expressed his recognition of the “capacity and dedication” of health personnel and it has appealed to the fulfillment of the norms of prevention.

“At this point, fatigue is understandable, but we cannot give up. We are sure that Asturias will once again corner the virus”, reiterated Barbón, who has specified that this situation is “very different from that of the preceding waves” because now we understand the disease better and have the qualitative advantage to stop the most serious cases, “the excellent vaccination campaign”.