12/12/2021

On at 13:04 CET

Barça said goodbye to a year in which it has gone from excellence to a much lower level with a very clear victory by 41-26 against un ABANCA Ademar who showed why he is in the lower zone of the table in an excellent match by Domen Makuc (eight goals) seconded by a Melvyn Richardson who is also able to contribute much more (seven).

ADE

BARÇA, 41

(21 + 20): Leo Maciel (l.), Luka Cindric (1), Ludovic Fàbregas (3), Haniel Langaro (3), Melvyn Richardson (7, 2p.), Blaz Janc (5), Ángel Fernández (5 ) -starting seven-, Thiagus Petrus (1), Aleix Gómez (1p.), Ali Zein (4), Domen Makuc (8), Yussef Ben Ali (2) and Juan Palomino (1).

ABANCA ADEMAR, 26

(11 + 15): Milan Bomastar (p., 1), Zanas Virbauskas (2), Guilherme Santista (1), Kim Jin-Young (3), Leandro Semedo (2), Gonzalo Pérez Arce (3, 1p.) , Adrián Casqueiro (2) -starting seven-, Panagiotis Papantonopoulos (ps), Nikolas Liapis (6), Dragan Soljic, Álex Lodos (1), Antonio Martínez (1), Marko Milosavljevic (3), Jaime Fernández and Theodoros Boskos ( one).

REFEREES

Alberto Macías and Ernesto Ruiz (Andalusian). They excluded two minutes to the local Thiagus Petrus (51:48); and visitors Dragan Soljic (7:24), Nikolas Liapis (19:03) and Zanas Virbauskas (44:56 and 50:18).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

3-1, 6-4, 11-4, 15-7, 17-10, 21-11 (rest), 24-14, 28-16, 32-18, 34-20, 38-24 and 41-26 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 15th day of the SACYR Asobal men’s handball league played before 605 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Three days after the meritorious tie on the PSG track (28-28) although the victory was very close, the Palau hosted the last game until after the long break for the European and the other continental championships that will leave the Barça training sessions completely in the frame.

In front, the Leonese team is making the worst first round in decades, with only 10 points and three points from the descent that could be one this Sunday. Undoubtedly, the decisions of President Cayetano Franco, the man who humiliated a myth like Juanín García with unfortunate lies, are weighing down one of the historical figures of Spanish handball.

Former Barça coach Manolo Cadenas it did not take three minutes to stop the game with 3-0 on the scoreboard and those slogans woke up their players, who briefly balanced the contest is demonstrated by 6-4 as they pass through 10 ‘.

Luka Cindric led Barça in the first minutes

| FCB

Barça was motivated and achieved a 5-0 run with a notable Ángel Fernández who placed a resounding 11-4 in 15 ‘and which led to another time-out for Cadenas that again achieved his goal (17-10 in 25’).

There the desire of a Domen Makuc in need of confidence and who gave a sensational goal after a turn spurred on a local team that defended very well in the first half and went to the locker room 10 goals up (21-11).

In the resumption, display in defense of an excellent Thiagus Petrus who even scored a goal and a new one-on-one clinic by Domen Makuc who scored three goals in a row so that the local advantage continued to grow (32-18 in 45 ‘).

Haniel Langaro has gained prominence at Barça

| FCB

With the youth squad Juan Palomino helping in defense, from there the match was balanced In large part due to the logical relaxation of the current league champion and also due to the desire of a too young Ademar who is called to go up.

Domen Makuc continued to lead Barça to finish with eight goals and polish a resounding 41-26 victory that Palomino closed. And now, to pray that there are no injuries and, already in February, confirm the improvement that the team has shown in recent weeks.