11/09/2021

On at 16:19 CET

.

The manager in charge of Barça’s basketball section, Josep Cubells, announced on Tuesday that “the new Palau Blaugrana should be ready for the 2025-2026 season and will have a capacity for 15,000 spectators.”

Cubells has pronounced these words together with the general director of the section, the former Barça captain Juan Carlos Navarro, and the sports director Mario Bruno Fernández, in the first meeting with the media for more than two years due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

There was a lot of interest to know the situation of Marc Gasol with Barça and Juan Carlos Navarro has not hidden that he is “in talks with him to come to the team”. “They are only conversations and there is no negotiation, although he has not given any refusal. He knows of our interest and has the last word. I will not deny that I would like to have him,” he explained.

As for the new Palau, Cubells has said that it will have capacity for 15,000 spectators because the club has “the intention that there will be played a Final Four of the Euroleague and that is the minimum capacity”.

“We also want to have the possibility of mounting other events such as concerts, conventions, etc. and the capacity would increase to 20,000, with 5,000 spectators on the track,” he added. While the time comes, the club has approved an investment of one million euros in the current Palau “to change the electronic scoreboard, improve the public address system and lighting, the area for court chairs and the ‘hospitality’ in the annexed part of the North goal of the Palau “, has specified Cubells.

In the Euroleague match against Zenit Sant Petersburg, the Palau seats were sold out and were put up for sale and 2,800 tickets were sold in the Endesa League match against Fuenlabrada.

“It must be taken into account that there are 4,000 subscribers in the Palau, although about 600 do not attend regularly. There is a desire for basketball and we will try to solve this type of situation “, pointed out the manager responsible for the section.

On the other hand, the Barça store in front of the Palau, placed last week, for the first time, in its windows, the marketing of the basketball section and the acceptance was positive. “What we want is that coming to the Palau is an experience for the fans,” said Cubells.

The Barça manager has also revealed that the club has hired an expert who will look for sponsorships exclusively for the section: “Our intention is to balance income and expenses for a current budget of 41 million euros and from which we try to reduce the deficit “.

“Transfers above the market”

“We have found signings made with prices above the market and containing the budget from one season to another is complicated”, has concluded Cubells. Mario Bruno Fernández, the sports director, has indicated that, “the signings made this season have already been made with market prices. Even the renewal of Cory Higgins and there are issues such as Mirotic or Calathes that are being negotiated.”

“The signings that Barça carried out at the time above the market what caused the clubs to also shoot up the hiring prices and this is a real problem”, has remarked Fernández, who has also advanced that, next season, in the Endesa League there could be up to five training players in the match report.

“It is something that is being studied and for this reason we are creating a strong quarry. We have some players who aim high and this would also lower the salary mass of the first team,” he stressed.