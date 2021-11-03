11/03/2021 at 2:27 PM CET

After winning the first place of his group in Lithuanian lands last week in the Main Round of the Champions League, the various conditions and incompatibilities of the draw had determined that Barça already knew their destiny in the Elite Round.

Therefore, there will be four teams that will face each other in four groups with the prize of the long-awaited Final to Four for the first of each of them, so no failure will be allowed.

It should also be remembered that FC Barcelona is the current runner-up of the tournament after losing a final against Sporting de Portugal in April that seemed controlled at halftime with a two-goal lead.

Since the venues were announced, FC Barcelona already knew that an excessively hard group would not correspond to them and that I would have to travel to the Czech town of Plzen to face a team that marveled in the last round in the ‘group of death’ and leaving out the Italian Pesaro.

Well, the hype has determined that the other two rivals of the team led by Jesús Velasco will be the Belgian Halle-Gooik (a team in which the mythical ex-Azulgrana Fernandao was important in his last years) and the Slovenian FK Dobovec that complicated life to Inter seasons ago with the Toledo on the bench.

Dídac is the great silent figure of Barça

| FCB

In the absence of confirming exact dates and calendars, this Elite Round will be played between November 30 and December 5 no margin for error when passing only the first of each group.

As far as possible, Levante was also lucky knowing that they should be measured against a seeded player other than Barça. And he was the worst, Sporting, but the absurd rule that prevents Russians and Ukrainians from sharing a group led him D together with Benfica, Hungarian Haladas and Ukrainian Uragan.

The ‘group of death’ will take place in the cold Tyumen from which the genius Ferrao arrived at Barça with the presence of the Russians, the Kazakh Kairat, the French ACCS who directed Jesús Velasco with Carlos Ortiz last year in their ranks and the Belarusian Viten Orsha whom Barça beat 5-1 last week.

Finally, in Group B the current champion and great favorite for the title Sporting de Portugal They will also host Russia’s Yekaterinburg (they won the title in 2008), the burgeoning Croatian Olmissum and the Dutch Hovocubo as rivals.