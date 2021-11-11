11/11/2021 at 03:06 CET

EUROLEAGUE: Barça vs Baskonia

After biting the dust at the home of Armani Milan, Barça will try to make up for that disappointment against Baskonia. The Vitorian team is in low hours this season presenting a negative balance of three wins and five losses in the Euroleague, while the Catalans show muscle with six wins and two losses. The Barça team will seek to maintain solidity in a Palau Blaugrana that is undefeated this season by appearing at quota [1.16] a triumph that should be a fait accompli.

There is a lot of expectation to see the duel between Mirotic and Lithuanian Tadas Sedekerskis, one of the sensations of the season and who comes from signing a PIR of 35 in the last ACB game. Dusko Ivanovic’s team will seek to lower the tempo of the game, but we believe there will be more than 146.5 quota points [1.88].

EUROLEAGUE: Real Madrid vs Zalgiris

Real Madrid, for its part, receives a Zalgiris Kaunas who is not even the shadow that he was in previous seasons. Eight defeats in eight games give us a sample of the crisis that the Lithuanians are experiencing, who have had to reinforce themselves last week to avoid further bleeding with the arrival of Tai Webster and Zoran Dragic. The white team starts as the favorite and we believe they could win by beating, placing the win by more than 16.5 points at odds [1.88].

The Whites play against the worst scoring team in the Euroleague with an average of less than 70 points. Laso’s team is in those numbers away from the Palace, but at home they come up to 83 goals. That is why we believe that a line in which there will be less than 153.5 points a is a good opportunity for this match. [1.88]. We know that there is a bit of a swell and chop between the two clubs, but we also understand that the locals will put the economizer mode to dry their rival in the paint. Clearly colored match to white.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair application just by being a customer. You have the ninth day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal. Let's enjoy the magic of basketball.