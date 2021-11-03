11/03/2021 at 19:46 CET

In the seven days played to date, FC Barcelona and AX Armani Olimpia Milano have proven to be the two best teams for now a Euroleague that they command with absolutely traced figures.

It is not that both have won six games with a single defeat, but that the Catalans and the Lombards present exactly the same general basket-average (+51) with three more points conceded and scored by those of Ettore Messina.

The renowned Italian technician and economist, four times winner of the Euroleague (two with Virtus Bologna and another two with CSKA) has been polishing the Milanese team since his arrival in 2019 and in June took the Catalans to the limit in the semifinals at Lanxess (84-82) on another magical night for Cory Higgins.

Stars everywhere

With the ‘Chacho’ Rodríguez distilling his simpar class At 35 years old despite the fact that he is already playing fewer minutes, Olimpia Milano has a sensational squad in which the controversial Malcolm Delaney plays.

Nevertheless, the American base who took those of Villadiego on his own and risk to win the termination of Barça he has been off the slopes for two weeks due to a physical problem and could also miss tonight’s clash at 8.30 pm (DAZN) at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan.

The star signing has been the recruitment of Italian power forward Nicolo Melli of the NBA Mavericks. The tall Hellenic center ‘Dinos’ Mitoglou (2.11) has also arrived to join among others the former Baskonist Shavon Shields, the two-time champion Kyle Hines, the talented Italian Luigi Datome.

The Italians only lost on their visit to Munich (83-77) and they have nine wins in a row in the Euroleague in their Mediolanum Forum … since they lost to Barça on March 19 by 56-72 with 15 points and +22 from Nikola Mirotic.

A great challenge

After forgetting against Fuenlabrada (79-69) the terrible night in Tel Aviv (85-68), a Barça without the long-term injured Àlex Abrines he takes the game as a challenge that will allow him to “see where he is & rdquor ;, as Sarunas Jasikevicius said days ago before winning in Istanbul.

On a mental level it can help to have won the four previous duels. In addition to the two referrals, Barça also beat the Milanese last season at the Palau (87-71) with 21 points from Brandon Davies and did two courses at the Palau a month before the cancellation by the Covid (84-80 ) with 26 points precisely from Delaney before his ‘scare’.