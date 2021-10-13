10/13/2021 at 1:46 AM CEST

EUROLEAGUE: Barça vs Olympiakos

The Barça receives to an Olympiakos that last week he gave Real Madrid their first defeat of the season. The Greeks, however, start far from favoritism for this match as they are not a particularly good team away from home. Bartzokas, a former culé coach, will seek to harm the pupils of a Jasikevicius who has seen his team pick up cruising speed, adding eight consecutive wins since the defeat in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The quotas tell us about some extremely favorite culés appearing to [1.26] that come out triumphant from the duel. We recommend everyone to bet on a tough and defensive match with two teams that prefer to draw the deck than to play at being fine stylists. That there are less than 151.5 points in the match to

[1.88] It seems to us a prize to take into account in this undefeated duel.

EUROLEAGUE: Real Madrid vs AS Monaco

These Monaco rookies are cheeky. In just four seasons, the club from the Principality has gone from playing in the catacombs of Europe – the third continental category – to debuting in the Euroleague and still do not know the defeat in this location defeating Panathinaikos and Unics Kazan on the way. Now they face another level in their visit to the Palacio de los Deportes to measure themselves against Real Madrid, who starts as a favorite to share [1.16].

From our point of view this white favoritism is exaggerated against a team that has talent everywhere with Mike James, Westermann, Motum or Motiejunas on their staff. We bet more that Monaco will not lose by more than nine points at odds [1.88]. Mitrovic has a great team and he showed it by leaving Russia alive last week. Another thing we recommend is to go above 161.5 total points in the quota match [1.88]. They are two happy teams and they are going to show it.

Remember that you can watch this game and all of the Euroleague for free on the website and in the Betfair app just by being a customer. You have the third day of the best basketball in the Old Continent at your disposal.