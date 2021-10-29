10/29/2021

Joel xaubet

Paul pogba He is one of the most valuable players in the world, the French midfielder has established himself as one of the best in his position, his performance with the French team proves it, but When the Manchester United elastic is sheathed, things are very different. Pogba has failed to shine during his five seasons at Old Trafford and Everything indicates that he will not renew his contract with the British.

Pogba, an old dream of Barça and Madrid

The French midfielder has been on the agenda of many great Europeans, including Barça and Madrid, but the costs of its handover bombarded any operation. Now, with Pogba’s association with United coming to an end, everyone is rubbing their hands.

Pogba’s future is far from Old Trafford

From England they assure that the Red Devils are planning a future without Pogba, who With the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, he has lost a lot of weight in the creation of the game and cannot find his place on the field. Solskjaer has tried it in various positions, but the French is not comfortable in the double pivot, since he never had great defensive capabilities despite his physique. Another solution from the Norwegian technician was put Pogba on the left wing, but the team has too many wing players -Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho and Lingard- as if to put the Frenchman in that place, who did not quite perform well either.

The best place for Pogba is that of an offensive midfielder, freed from great defensive implications, but At United, that place is held by Fernandes and there is nothing to indicate that he will no longer be untouchable in Solskjaer’s plans.

In this reality Pogba wants a change of scenery. Your agent, Mino Raiola, has declined all the renewal proposals received. In this way, the doors are opened so that Barça, Madrid, Juventus and PSG undertake the incorporation of Pogba at zero cost. Although with Raiola in between, no signing is cheap.