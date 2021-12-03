12/03/2021 at 2:17 PM CET

Betis coach, Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, said this Friday that tomorrow against Barcelona at the Camp Nou he will not change his style or his “football idea” and that, therefore, he will try to “win from the beginning” by team of Xavi Hernandez.

“Betis plays in a certain way inside and outside. We will adjust certain aspects, but we will not change, “said Pellegrini at a press conference, who does not use” the word fear “because he tries to” win in all fields “and to” strengthen a game mechanics regardless of the rival & rdquor ;.

On the changes of Barcelona with his new coach, he said that the Xavi “He has gotten good results” but so did the previous one, so he stated that “it is difficult to compare & rdquor; and that he does not know” if it is now easier or more difficult to beat “the Catalans, although” without (Leo) Messi it is a disadvantage that they have & rdquor ;.

“I don’t know if this Barcelona plays better or worse, but it is different from (Ronald) Koeman& rdquor ;, pointed out the Chilean coach, who, despite being “better positioned”, the Catalans “have one less game” and “there is no deviating reality: if we think we are better than Barcelona, ​​we are wrong & rdquor ;, he indicated.

About Xavi Hernandez And if it will help him to have been a footballer in his new facet, he said that “it helps” and that “later it will depend on intelligence: it does not go hand in hand to be a good coach after having been a good player, but he has everything to be a great coach & rdquor ;, he asserted.

Focused on his team, Pellegrini considered that “the key” of his situation in the League and Europa League “is the merit of the squad to achieve high individual performances & rdquor; and, in the case of tomorrow’s game, he maintained that they need to” play a good game , with good individual performances and good collective mechanics & rdquor;

Among other issues, he ruled out that Barcelona is going to introduce changes derived from giving priority to the Champions League and, in this sense, he stated that he does not believe “that the Champions match (against Bayern Munich) misleads them so as not to put the best team: one thing does not have a relationship with the other & rdquor ;, he said among other things.