In a sensational match in which Barça fought despite being very depleted in strength and training in some cases, BAXI Manresa took the victory in overtime 95-96 to take a giant step towards the Copa del Rey.

BARÇA, 95

(17 + 27 + 15 + 27 + 9): Nico Laprovittola (2), Kyke Kuric (8), Nigel Hayes (17), Nikola Mirotic (20), James Nnaji (10) -starting five-, Sertaç Sanli (16 ), Cory Higgins (2), Rokas Jokubaitis (15), Agustín Ubal (3) and Rolands Smits (2).

BAXI MANRESA, 96

(25 + 12 + 23 + 26 + 10): Dani Pérez (2), Joe Thomasson (3), Elias Valtonen (8), Chima Moneke (18), Ismaël Bako (14) -starting five-, Sylvain Francisco (25 ), Rafa Martínez, Juanpi Vaulet (2), Yankuba Sima (5), Luke Maye (12) and Dani García (7).

REFEREES

Miguel Ángel Pérez Pérez, Javier Torres and Vicente Martínez. They indicated technique to coach Sarunas Jasikevicius (27:42) of Barça; and coach Pedro Martínez (20:12) and Silvain Francisco (35:06), from BAXI Manresa.

INCIDENTS

Postponed match corresponding to the 14th day of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before 3,892 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team had the game very uphill on several occasions, but it always rebuilt itself in the big night of young James Nnaji (17 years and +19 rating), but it was not enough to win.

The duel was marked by the multiple casualties of a Barça team that could not count on the injured Àlex Abrines, Nick Calathes and Pierre Oriola or the ‘positives’ Dante Exum, Sergi Martínez and Pierre Oriola in addition to the youngsters Gael Bonilla and Michael Caicedo.

In front, a Manresa team that played a good part of its options for the Copa del Rey and that started playing very fast and with a huge intensity with four points from Chima Moneke (2-6) until one of the jewels of the Barça quarry emerged.

James Nnaji was presented with capital letters in the Endesa League

With only 17 years old and still ‘green’ in certain aspects, James Nnaji showed maturity and great enthusiasm to score six points in a row and collaborate to a tie that he signed with a sensational mate (8-8).

BAXI Manresa defended very hard and between the irruption of Ismaël Bako (three blocks in the first quarter) and a triple by Sylvain Francisco took six rental points (8-14, min. 6:05). The triples of the young Agustín Ubal and Sertaç Sanli again tightened the score (17-18) before a new pull led by the ‘killer’ Luke Maye for the 17-25 with which the intermission was reached.

Barça pushed hard on defense and caused up to eight visitors losses in the first half. Thus, from 19-29, which was the best moment of Pedro Martínez’s, he went to a 32-31 with a triple from Mirotic and a colossal performance from Nigel Hayes (12 points at half time).

The locals began to feel comfortable and helped by two ‘gorrazos’ from Nnaji and by the triples from Jokubaitus, another from Hayes and the third from Sanli, they went to the changing rooms with seven points of income (45-37) after signing 27-12 in the second quarter That charges even more value for the situation itself and for how much the rival was at stake.

Those from the Bages came better to the external threats and, little by little, they were approaching despite the fifth block of a Nnaji who went to rest with +16. The point is that Manresa was 49-48 (min 24:00) after a triple by Elias Valtonen.

Nikola Mirotic had to multiply

Dani Pérez missed a triple and lost a ball with 51-50 on the scoreboard, which caused the local reaction with two triples from a colossal Hayes (17 points already) and from a very inspired Jokubaitis to get some air (59-54). By the way, there came such a regrettable technique to Jasikevicius as the one Pedro Martínez had received in the first action of the fourth.

However, the visiting team was again setting the pace and took advantage of the gibberish of offensive errors that the game had become to close the gap again with four free throws by Francisco and close the quarter ahead thanks to a ‘matazo’ by Bako from the former Chorale Roanne pass (59-60).

Barça put intensity on him, but he lacked freshness after the two hardest weeks in recent times between injuries and positives. And between that, the 15 losses, the mistake in the shot and the defensive ‘goodness’ of Sanli, between Moneke and Bako they managed to bring their team closer to the Cup (65-70 after a partial of 6-16).

The fish came to be almost sold in full local confusion after a triple by Francisco (67-77), but Saras’s team never gives up and re-emerged based on caste with five points from Kuric that spurred the Palau to place the game in a handkerchief despite the logical Barça fatigue (76-77 at 2:59 from the end).

Laprovittola tried everything despite his lack of rhythm

And the comeback was culminated first with a ‘2 + 1’ from Nnaji who did not weigh the responsibility in the free kick to snatch Juan Carlos Navarro with +19 the valuation record of a person under 18 years of age at Barça and then with a triple by Mirotic (82-79 with 1:44 left).

In the final stretch of regulation time, Francisco’s triple, unsportsmanlike to Mirotic who did not miss the one from Podgorica, Jokubaitis’s basket (86-84) and ‘coast to coast’ by an unstoppable Francisco to force extra time sucks the horn (86-86).

In overtime, a Francisco with the self-esteem through the clouds seemed to blow up the game definitively (87-92), but Barça did not lower their arms and came back thanks to the free throws missed by the visitors and a triple by Mirotic (94-93 with 1:16 left).

Thomasson scored by three to put it 95-96 with 18 seconds remaining and the triple on Hayes’s horn missed. Final. 95-95. Sensational meeting in which a very diminished Barça fought with pride until the end against a BAXI Manresa that is already touching the Copa del Rey.