11/17/2021 at 23:20 CET

Barça achieved a victory of character, as their coach, Saras Jasikevicius likes, by going back 10 points behind at the beginning of the last quarter (51-61) to win against the best CSKA of the season (81-7) and the leadership award after matchday 10 (8-2)

Barça, 81

(13 + 25 + 13-30). Calathes (10), Laprovittola (0), Nigel-Hayes (3), Mirotic (21), Sanli (7) – starting five-, Davies (14), Sergi Martínez (0), Kuric (13), Smits (2 ), Jokubaitis (11)

CSKA, 73

(13 + 14 + 33 + 13). Lundberg (4), Schved (7), Kurvanov (4), Voigtmann (21), Shengelia (14) – starting five-, Ukhov (0), Hackett (2), Antonov (0), Clyburn (9), Milutinov (1), Faried (0), Grigonis (8).

Match corresponding to the tenth round of the Euroleague, played at the Palau Blaugrana

Barça found themselves facing a CSKA unexpectedly in full, although many of their players did not have enough filming for a duel of this caliber. Itoudis, aware of his limitations in some of his stars, proposed a locked match, without spaces in attack for Barça. And it worked for him.

The Catalans did not find good positions despite Calathes’ attempts to start in attack (7-5). But the duel, far from amusing between two ‘greats’, turned into a guerrilla ‘war’ in each action.

Mirotic, bound

A few good minutes from Jokubaitis (6 points), kept Barça in attack with a Mirotic who did not smell it before such a sticky defense. Tied at 13 in the fourth and thanks where the defense predominated over very erratic attacks from both teams.

After overcoming those first few minutes of tension, the offensive role of Barça was assumed by Kuric, who allowed him to wake up his team (20-16). Before the offensive doubts, it was the one from Indiana who took the responsibility that led to a maximum of five (24-19).

Jasikevicius put Mirotic back into the game, and this time, the Montenegrin did take over. Three consecutive actions with tiple included with the help of Kuric in the triple again, and Barça achieved the maximum (36-24). A very stuck first half where CSKA He managed to stop Barça although a few good final minutes of the quarter allowed him to take a breath at half-time (38-27).

Voigtmann breaks Barça

Barça seemed to put the direct after Kuric’s initial triple (41-27), dwhere it seemed that CSKA was beginning to see the KO. Nothing could be further from the truth. The German 2.11 Johannes Voigtmann appeared for the Russian team, who linked three consecutive triples to completely change the dynamics. (41-36).

Saras’s time-out did not change the positive dynamics of CSKA that continued devastating from the triple with two others from Shengelia and another from Voigtmann, to turn the game around and get six ahead (45-51). Confidence passed completely to the Itoudis team that dominated the duel. Jasikevicius tugged on the second unit to find some respite, and he searched for the reaction himself by forcing a technique.

But CSKA’s success in the fourth, with eight triples – the last one on the horn – and 33 points, left Barça (13) in a very difficult situation with only 10 minutes to go (51-60).

Barça believed in victory despite Calathes’s injury that left the bluesgrana without her brain in the ‘comeback operation’. In his absence, Mirotic took over and they managed to get into the game with Mirotic and Laprovittola taking control to leave six (70-64) with a Palau delivered to his team and Saras asking for the support of the fans.

And the Palau did not disappoint as in the big nights and that led the team in flying colors, with Mirotic acting as leader (21 points) and leaving the great third quarter of the Russians from the triple. A victory, without a doubt, that should re-launch the team’s morale.