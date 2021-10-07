10/07/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

If there is a club whose name causes rashes in the heart of Barcelona on the sports planet it is undoubtedly Bayern by the negative precedents in the last confrontations.

The Bavarian team not only defeated the Catalans in the two matches of the last regular phase of the Euroligto, but instead massacred Quique Setién’s Barça 2-8 in the quarterfinals of the 2019-20 football Champions League and has just defeated Ronald Koeman’s men 0-3 in the current one at the Camp Nou, which must visit the Allianz Arena on the last day.

For all this, this Thursday’s duel starting at 8.30 pm at the Audi Dome is presented as a special challenge for a Barça team that has recovered vital signs with capital letters after the two ‘sticks’ of the preseason.

And it is that after falling in the finals of the Catalan League against BAXI Manresa and the Spanish Super Cup against a Real Madrid that he had subjugated, Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team has won all five matchesIt is that he has played in an Endesa League that he leads alone (the whites have four out of four) and made his debut in Europe by sweeping ALBA Berlin (96-64).

With Marko Pesic (son of the former Barça coach Svetislav) as manager for almost a decade, the Bavarian team fell 69-68 in Tel Aviv on the first match with a triple missed by Darrun Hilliard on the horn that would have given them victory.

Sanli injured an ankle last Tuesday

The Germans present a very renewed team with important casualties like last year’s executioner Wade Baldwin IV (Baskonia), former Barcelona player Jalen Reynolds (Maccabi) o Diego Flaccadori (Trento) and exciting new faces such as the aforementioned Hilliard (CSKA), Othello Hunter (Maccabi), Corey Walden (Red Star), Augustine Rubit (Zalgiris) and another former Barça player like DeShaun Thomas after his basketball experience Japanese.

Brandon Davies returns to the list after resting on Tuesday and Sertaç Sanli falls due to the ankle problem he suffered in that match. It will be the third game in five days and on Sunday we will still have to visit Coosur Real Betis in San Pablo.

Mirotic is very motivated for the Munich match

Mirotic, engaged

A Nikola Mirotic who fired Pau Gasol with emotion He assured that they arrive “with great enthusiasm. We know that it is going to be a tough and very physical match. Last season we had a hard time playing against them. We come from playing a very good game against ALBA and we want to repeat. I feel fine, but the most important thing here is the & rdquor; team.

“Sanli has not traveled. He will be out for a few days and we will see how many. We are aware that it is one of the most difficult matches of the season away. Bayern finished fifth in the last regular season and although quite a few players have changed, they are in the same dynamic. They know what they play at attack and they are very well trained, “said a Jasikevicius who recently praised his compatriot Rokas Jokubaitis.