01/11/2022 at 21:51 CET

In just one month, Barça could return to a European competition, albeit an informal one, thanks to the negotiations the EHCA is conducting with the new board of directors of World Skate Europe, chaired by the Portuguese Luis Sénica, and with the World Skate International Committee chaired by the Spanish Carmelo Paniagua.

Toni Miró, president of the EHCA, assures that the negotiations “are on the right track & rdquor; and the twelve teams that make up the association, among which are Barça, Reus, Caldes, Noia and Liceo, could finally start the new European competition that they have created from the EHCA. “It’s about finding free dates and shaping the model, but the idea is to do a group stage and a FINAL at 8 & rdquor ;. The multitude of games postponed by the coronavirus is a handicap to find all the necessary dates, but they are working to start as soon as possible. Next week it could be closed and in February the competition will definitely start, which this year will not yet be official.

Toni Miró: “Hockey has to be the winner”

The Catalan leader explained to SPORT that “we are working on next year, but we want to start this season, which will be a year of impasse.” What Miró is clear about is that with this new competition “hockey has to be the winner and with everyone going hand in hand it is much easier”, commented in reference to the former president of World Skate Europe, Agostino Silva, who opposed the EHCA.

The WSE elections, keys

With the holding of elections and the arrival to the presidency of Luis Sénica -also president of the Portuguese Hockey Federation- negotiations have resumed and there is good harmony: “The idea is to meet this week and the next to close the agreement with the defined dates and model.”

Toni Miró insisted that the EHCA was born “to improve hockey. In order for there to be a professional competition, look for sponsors that make less powerful teams grow and thus raise hockey level. Generate school in countries such as Germany, France or Switzerland and thus there is a global improvement of the sport“.