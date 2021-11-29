11/30/2021 at 12:24 AM CET

The FC Barcelona has congratulated to Leo Messi for the conquest of his seventh Ballon d’Or. The Barça team, through its Twitter account, has shared a message and an image of the now PSG player with the trophy won this Monday at the gala held at the Chatelet Theater in Paris.

“A unique collection. And there are 7. Congratulations Leo!”, has published the Twitter account of FC Barcelona after Messi was proclaimed winner of the 2021 Ballon d’Or with 613 votes, surpassing Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) with 580 and Jorginho (Inter) with 460.

Messi, with this year’s recognition, adds seven Ballons d’Or. The Argentine star He was distinguished in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021 and is the first footballer to reach this record number.

Barça and Argentina

FC Barcelona, ​​like the Argentine national team, He has also participated in Messi’s Ballon d’Or. The Argentine, a Barça player until June, won the Copa del Rey and was top scorer in the League (30 goals) with the Barcelona shirt.

A unique collection.

And there are already 7️⃣

Congratulations Leo! pic.twitter.com/6eIPWSMAgT – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 29, 2021

The 2021 Prize has increased his legend given that, with six trophies, he was already the footballer with the most Ballon d’Ors in history, surpassing the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, with five.

From 2007 to now, except for 2018, The name of Leo Messi has always been on the podium of the award for the best player in the world, occupying the first position in seven occasions, the second in five and the third, in one.