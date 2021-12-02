12/01/2021

On at 21:03 CET

This Barça impresses. How lucky to have Ferrao … and the rest. FC Barcelona took a key step to access their ninth Final Four and his European fourth crown, after one incredible comeback against tough Slovenian Dobovec. Ferrao (2), Pito and Adolfo before the break they reacted to the initial advantage of Duscek and sentenced again Ferrao, Sergio Lozano, Esquerdinha and André Coelho before the both of Cesarec, making it clear that this Barça is launched and does not decline, after its twelfth consecutive win in all competitions.

FCB

DOB

FCB, 8

(4 + 4): Dídac (p.), Adolfo (1), Pito (1), Carlos Ortiz and Esquerdinha (1) -starting five-, Ferrao (3), Marcenio, Sergio Lozano (1), André Coelho ( 1), Matheus, Dyego and Pubill.

FK DOBOVEC, 2

(1 + 1): Puskar (p.), Cujec, Turk, Novak and Matosevic -starting five-, Duscak (1), Cesarec (1), Ceh, Uros Kotnik, Gorinsek and Mordej.

REFEREES

Jelic and Babic (Croatia). TA: Cujec (10:53).

GOALS

0-1, Duscek (7:52); 1-1, Ferrao (12:26); 2-1, Ferrao (14:16); 3-1, Pito (18:26); 4-1, Adolfo (18:39); 4-2, Cesarec (25:37); 5-2, Sergio Lozano (26:44); 6-2, Ferrao (38:04); 7-2, Esquerdinha (38:22); 8-2, André Coelho (39:05).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the first day of Group C of the Elite Round of the men’s futsal Champions League played at TJ Lokomotiva Plzen (Pilsen, Czech Republic).

The Barça He did not want surprises against a complicated and known rival like the Dobovec in an Elite Round of the Champions that does not forgive. The rhythm was so intense from the start that in the first minute there was already a paradón de Dídac and a shot at Adolfo’s stick. The Slovenian League and Cup champion gave first, with a both of Duscek in the eighth minute, and it proved to be a very rocky team in defense and difficult to beat.

However, and when the game seemed to be worst for the Catalans, Ferrao appeared. How lucky to have the Brazilian, a true star of a very complete team at this time. In just two minutes, from 12 to 15, turned the game around with two goals: the first, with the chest, with the shield, after a shot-assist from goalkeeper Dídac! from his goal and the second, with a excellent left foot to the squad from the front.

REMOVED AND SENTENCE

The team of Jesús Velasco and impressive performance of the entire squad, as the constant rotations offer a unique choral show on the track. No reaction capacity for Slovenians, Barça pointed on the contrary in another minute for history. To one of the conclusion of the first part Pito, after a huge individual play, and Adolfo placed a 4-1 practically decisive for the final luck of the meeting.

In the second half, after Barça had turned a competitive and complex duel into a resolute and simple one, on top of that they increased the win. Ferrao, after a shot at the post in the opening bars, he had unraveled the game with his double that lifts him to the 14 goals this season, 11 in the League and three in the Champions League, as the best culmination of the great game of the Blaugrana team.

The pride and honor of the Dobovec re-emerged from the start after the interval to score the 4-2 with a quick combination between Novak and Cesarec, with finishing at the pleasure of the last to try to stand up again. But this Barça does not allow himself to cough and reacted immediately due to, who else, the great captain. Sergio Lozano sent a whiplash with his right all the way up that returned the win (5-2) simultaneously with his third goal in this Champions League and eleventh of the ‘Buffalo’ this season.

Such is the scoring fury of this Barça that the final stretch even reached him three more goals in the last two minutes -hat trick by Ferrao, Esquerdinha and André Coelho- to close a bookmark (8-2) that it was not as comfortable from the beginning as it appeared at the end of the debut in the European Elite Round. The goal of the Final four, now closer.