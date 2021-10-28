10/28/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

FC Barcelona ended up drawing on the Porto court (33-33) after offering an irregular match where he started something cold and not very concentrated and after the break he lost seven goals. The reaction came from the goal with the departure of Maciel and from the aim with Aleix, but it was not enough for the victory.

Very complicated game for him FC Barcelona against a Porto that he went out to the court very psyched that he had to use himself thoroughly in every way if he wanted to get something positive against the Catalans.

The technician Magnus andersson soon saw how his indications were translated on the court with an advantage for his pupils of three goals thanks in large part to the somewhat soft defense of Ortega’s men.

After a stick from N’Guessan, it was not until after almost seven minutes of the game that Barça managed to pierce the rival goal that the Danish Sebastian Frandsen became the worst enemy of the Barça pitchers during the first half.

He also woke up in the Barça goal Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas who, thanks to his excellent saves, prevented the Portuguese team from continuing with an advantage on the scoreboard for a long time.

The Catalans shortened distances despite the physical handball that Porto offered and 17 minutes later they managed to get ahead on the scoreboard for the first time, however, Barça could not find a way for their handball to flow. During the first half they lacked fluidity and speed, their main weapons, and Andersson’s team took advantage of this to reach the break again with a three-goal advantage (17-14). It was not definitive, but it was worrying.

Bad start to the second half

In the second half, things got worse for a Barça that failed to overcome Porto’s strong defense with Valdés and Iturriza as walls of support for a Frandsen getting bigger and bigger in his goal.

With Mem always in control, the Catalans tried to penetrate the defense through the pivot, but inaccuracies followed one another and with a Barça Unknown the Portuguese team managed to get a very dangerous 21-14 on the scoreboard that forced Ortega to request a time-out.

Maciel, revulsive for the Barça

One of the solutions that Ortega looked for was to enter Leo Maciel on the track, who with four stops in a row spurred on his teammates who managed to close the gap with a very inspired Aleix Gómez. The Catalans in five minutes of inspiration cut the Portuguese advantage to a single goal (25-24).

Change again of the panorama in the party with those of Ortega more activated and the Portuguese team lowering their toughness in the game by a march despite playing with seven players many minutes, an alternative that was not effective for them to maintain the great advantage they had achieved.

In 51 a goal from Angel Fernandez he put the tables again on the scoreboard and at 55 Aleix Gómez again from seven meters, put Barça ahead with his 11th goal (30-31). With the crowd full and the public totally devoted, Porto continued to work piecemeal and 19 seconds had the victory in his hand when they were 33-33, Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas stopped the shot and armed the counterattack, but the referees stopped the game just when N’Guessan kicked on a counterattack for the winning goal. It was an error from the table and after a review the referees returned the ball to Gonzalo with five seconds. The Barça did not obtain the target and the ground finished with tie.