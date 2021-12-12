12/12/2021 at 20:23 CET

Barça has achieved this Sunday a victory of enormous merit by 60-75 on the track of a Lenovo Tenerife whom he has handcuffed with an excellent defense and has dwarfed in the ‘paint’ with an overwhelming dominance on the rebound (45 to 20). And once again with Nikola Mirotic as the banner.

LENOVO TENERIFE, 60

(15 + 12 + 17 + 15): Bruno Fitipaldo (10), Sasu Salin (3), Emir Sulejmanovic (7), Aron Doornekamp (2), Giorgi Shermadini (17) -starting five-, Marcelinho Huertas (8), Fran Guerra (5), Joan Sastre (1), Kyle Wiltjer (2), Sergio Rodríguez (2), Dejan Todorovic and Tobias Borg (3).

BARÇA, 75

(14 + 19 + 20 + 22): Rokas Jokubaitis (9), Dante Exum (8), Nigel Hayes (14), Rolands Smits (3), Brandon Davies (3) -starting five-, Pierre Oriola (4), Kyle Kuric (5), Sergi Martínez (3), Nico Laprovittola (4), Nikola Mirotic (18), Sertaç Sanli (4) and Michael Caicedo.

REFEREES

Carlos Peruga, Juan de Dios Oyón and Cristóbal Sánchez. Visiting coach Sarunas Jasikevicius was called a technical foul (19:05).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 13th round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before xxxx spectators at the Tenerife Santiago Martín Sports Pavilion (Santa Cristóbal de La Laguna, Tenerife).

The clash came less than 48 hours after the Barça exhibition in the Euroleague at the Palau against Real Madrid with an offensive display and those of Jasikevicius arrived warned by what happened last weekend against Baskonia two days after the victory on the Anadolu Efes court.

Opposite, a team from Tenerife that is always used with the maximum intensity, hallmarks that are even reinforced when they act as a local with the heat of their passionate fans. And that was what a Blaugrana team found out of the box with newly signed Dante Exum as a starter in his ‘premiere’ garter belt and without Àlex Abrines, Nick Calathes or Cory Higgins.

The first part was marked by the predominance of the defenses and the thickness of the attacks, something understandable in the current league champion due to the succession of matches. Equality was absolute in the first quarter, with Rokas Jokubaitis and Giorgi Shermadini as referents (9-8, min. 5:32).

Dante Exum made his debut on the right foot in the Endesa League

Nothing else to leave, a Mirotic in a state of grace went to +6 rating with two 2 + 1s, which kept the balance almost total at the end of the first quarter (15-14) with four offensive rebounds from Barça and 11 total for the eight from Tenerife with only one in attack despite the presence of Shermadini.

In the second quarter, the equality was maintained until 20-22 (min.15: 20), at which time a 2 + 1 from Exum and two baskets from Nigel Hayes and the recently joined party Sertaç Sanli they shot the Catalans on the scoreboard (22-31), although a technique to Saras and a good end of the premises returned to tighten the duel (27-33 at halftime).

Barça returned even more involved in the game and, after five points in a row from Mirotic, he took 12 rental points at the equator of the third quarter (34-46). The Spanish-Montenegrin already had 13 points, six rebounds and +20 in just 14 minutes … Of fireworks.

Rokas Jokubaitis completed another remarkable encounter

However and as Saras often reiterates, this team finds it difficult to close the matches and Lenovo Tenerife held on to a Bruno Fitipaldo who is completing a stellar season to achieve a 9-2 run that left the score at 43-48 (min 27:41), although a triple by Sergi Martínez and a basket by Sanli calmed down the Barça hosts (44-53).

After the 44-55 at the dawn of the last quarter doubts returned and the locals approached (50-55), moment in which Mirotic re-emerged with another five points (50-60) which together with the sidereal difference in the rebound (37 to 18) were key. Let’s update. 18 points, six rebounds and +22 for the Podgorica player.

This time the game closed with a triplet by Smits and Hayes (54-71 at 4:18 left) and the victory was not in jeopardy again in the final minutes. In the end, 60-75 and … in two days the Euroleague returns with a new double day in a week that will culminate with a Catalan duel against a BAXI Manresa that continues to amaze.