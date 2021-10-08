10/08/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

Mallorca will host, from this Saturday, the 9th, and until Tuesday, October 12, the highest concentration of women’s grassroots football in Spain after the covid-19 pandemic. Twenty-one teams between the U-12, U-14 and U-16 categories will compete in the Cala Millor, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar and Son Servera area, in which it will be the third edition of the so-called ‘East Mallorca Girls Cup’, an event that comes sponsored by the Sant Llorenç-Son Servera Tourist Consortium, and that has the necessary and important support and sponsorship of the Mallorca Tourism Foundation, the Island Council.

The presentation, held this Thursday at the Sa Mániga Auditorium in Cala Millor, was attended by the president of the Mallorca Turisme del Consell Foundation, Miguel Pastor; the mayor of the Son Servera town hall, Natalia Troya, the mayor of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Mateu Puigrós; the vice president of the Balearic Islands Football Federation (FFIB) Joan Barceló; the counselor-manager of the Sant Llorenç des Cardassar-Son Servera Tourism Consortium, José Marcial Rodríguez; and the tournament director, Cristóbal Tudurí.

It is expected that among athletes, technicians, delegates, family members, etc. the tournament gathers about two thousand people, approximately. FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Münich, Paris Saint Germain, Athletic Club de Bilbao, Atlético de Madrid, RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​Valencia and other renowned teams have confirmed their participation in a tournament that, this time and for the first time, includes the sub-12 category.

Tudurí: “In 2024 we will have more than 100 teams & rdquor;

The tournament director, Cristóbal Tudurí, has been “satisfied and proud & rdquor; that the public and private sectors have joined forces for another year to support the initiative and has affirmed that it is “the best trophy in Spain and one of the best in Europe. The quality of the participating teams is maximum & rdquor ;, he specified.

Tudurí regretted that this year there could be no participation of teams from Japan, Brazil or Russia, since, as he said, “in these countries, the covid-19 issue is still very much alive & rdquor ;. “If everything goes normally, in 2024 we will have more than 100 teams & rdquor ;, he has advanced.

For its part, Natalia Troya, Mayor of Son Servera, has positively valued the dispute of the tournament that “helps to de-seasonalize tourism in this area & rdquor ;. “We are going to guarantee all sanitary measures and we are going to take great care of the safety of the project& rdquor ;, has also assured.

The mayor of Sant Llorenç, Mateu Puigrós, has stated that the East Mallorca Girls Cup tournament is “an action more focused on prolonging the tourist season in this area”. “This is a great job of organization & rdquor ;.

The president of the Mallorca Turisme Foundation of the Consell de Mallorca, Miguel Pastor, has considered that the competition has “a special appeal & rdquor; and is “an example of a project to attract tourism in low season & rdquor ;.

To close the presentation, A video supporting the tournament has been shown, recorded by the Mallorcan Virginia Torrecilla, current Atlético de Madrid footballer, in which he wished the best of luck to this year’s edition.

The matches will be played on the fields of Cala Millor, Ses Eres (Son Servera) and Es Moleter (Sant Llorenç des Cardassar), with free admission for the public.