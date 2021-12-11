12/10/2021

On at 21:19 CET

Last Thursday’s draw on the Paris Saint-Germain court (28-28) has left very good feelings despite the fact that victory was escaped again in the final stretch of the match (23-26 and possession six minutes from the end).

Despite this, it must be remembered that Barça offered the best minutes of the course on a defensive level in the first 25 minutes of the second half and that the Gauls had not missed a point so far at the Pierre de Coubertain.

In fact, this tie allows the Barça team to depend on itself in the remaining four days that will be played after the European Championship to finish second in the group and go directly to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

However, the crash against the Parisian team served to confirm the difficult situation of central Domen Makuc, who did not play for a minute and is not being able to assume greater responsibility after the withdrawal of Raúl Entrerríos last summer and the departure of the non-renewed Icelandic Aron Palmarsson to Aalborg.

Domen Makuc, with President Joan Laporta

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Carlos Ortega has tried everything with the young Slovenian (21 years old). From making him play at the start during Luka Cindric’s injury to reserving him at the start to take the pressure off him, but the response has not been positive and his Celje losses are costing the team quite a bit.

The last example was seen in the defeat on the Kielce court in a match that seemed controlled with 23-27 with eight minutes remaining. There two Makuc losses gave the Poles wings to achieve a 6-0 run that proved fatal.

The Slovenian is a signing for the future, but he has to confirm the step forward that was envisioned last year. Far from it, seems to be giving one back in one of the issues that the team must solve for the most important part of the season.

N’Guessan was injured on Thursday against PSG

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

N’Guessan, get off at the ‘close’

Just three days after the battle of Paris, the Barca receives this Sunday at the Palau Blaugrana an ABANCA Ademar in the doldrums at 11.00 am (GOL and LaLigaSportsTV) in the last game before the continental tournaments in January.

There will not be a Timothey N’Guessan who continues to be wooed by injuries and suffered a small fibrillar tear in the calf of his right leg on Thursday and will be out for an indeterminate period. We will have to wait for his evolution, although the European is just around the corner and the side is usually a fixed for Guillaume Gille.