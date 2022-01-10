01/10/2022 at 21:27 CET

Barça will hardly have time to recover from the effort against BAXI Manresa and that ended with defeat at the Palau this past Sunday, with the visit of Armani Milan on Tuesday, in a duel corresponding to the 20th round of the Euroleague with the leading Catalans ( 15-3), in their first European game since the loss to Bitci Baskonia on December 30.

They receive a rival of the first order, a semifinalist in the last Final Four whom Barça defeated in a very tight match (84-82), but who now arrives rested – he has not played since matchday 16 – and with the casualties of Dinos Mitoglou, Shavon Shields and Luigi Datome, although with a squad powerful enough to face a Barça that has lost its rhythm after the multiple cases of covid19 suffered in recent weeks

It will be a complicated ballot for Barça against the team of Ettore Messina, one of the clear candidates to return to be among the four best in Berlin and that already prevailed to the Barcelona team in the match of the first round (75-70). Now they want to do it again at the Palau.

No competitive pace

Saras Jasikevicius had enough players to face BAXI and will also have them against Armani, although the problem is that they have lost the rhythm of competition and with several players with little training after passing the covid19.

The technician will have to use the young people, and especially from James Nnaji if they can’t finally get Brandon Davies back, who if he is available will arrive at the duel without training. They will not be Pierre Oriola, Nick Calathes, both clean of covid, but with their physical problems that put their presence in doubt. Neither will Dante Exum, Sergi Martínez and Michael Caicedo play, still positive.

The Barça will have to count again with the leadership of Nikola Mirotic, one of the few who has not suffered the stoppage due to the coronavirus, and a slightly improved version of Kuric, trying to catch up, just like Nico Laprovittola, both back fully.

Defend well, the key

Another of the players who must make a difference, Cory Higgins, still trying to get into form after a long hiatus and this party can help you even if the demand is maximum.

The defense, one of the strengths of this Barça this season, it has lost efficiency in recent weeks and they must recover their best version against a team with the ability to score, and that will want to keep up with the rhythm of the duel.

Stopping Kyle Hines, Nicolo Melli and Sergio Rodríguez seems key to emerge successfully from a duel that is presented as a challenge at the Palau the current situation of the team that must perform a ‘reset’ and regain the rhythm of victories prior to the coronavirus.