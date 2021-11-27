11/26/2021 at 18:48 CET

In a great moment of play and results after linking ten consecutive victories (seven in the League and three in the Champions League), Barça welcomes Jaén Paraíso Interior this Saturday at 12.30 p.m. (Barça TV and Esport3) in an intense duel between the top two teams that came just before one of the key events of the season.

The azulgrana team dominates the table with 21 points in eight games, followed by three points by a team from Jaen that has 18 with a pending match, so sparks will surely jump with Aicardo from Cádiz as the main protagonist.

The last summer the Andalusian wing-closure put an end to a successful nine-season stint at Can Barça In which he amassed a huge track record being also an important player with two Champions League, three leagues, four three from Spain, five King’s Cups and three Spanish Super Cups as culminating moments.

Aicardo was key in the best Barça in history

The Palau will surely know how to pay a new tribute to Aicardo in an important meeting that will serve as the last test for next week’s Elite Round in which Barça will try to win the Pilsen (Czech Republic) ticket for the Champions League Final Four with host Plzen, the Slovenian Dobovec and the Belgian Halle-Gooik as rivals.

After returning with good marks last Wednesday in Zaragoza (3-5) after a month KO, Leandro Esquerdinha will have another match to continue with his set-up for the aforementioned European Elite Round. In addition, Dyego returns to the list after resting in Aragonese lands, so the only absence will be that of the youth squad Bernat Povill.

The staff, ambitious

Despite the fact that “half a season” will be played in the Czech Republic, as admitted by coach Jesús Velasco in a recent interview with SPORT, the team is completely focused on the duel this Saturday.

Adolfo is one of the great referents of Barça

Author of eight goals in the League in a sensational start to the season, Adolfo stressed the importance of “thinking only about Jaén, because we have the opportunity to leave them to six points and because the best way to face the Champions is winning to keep the confidence very high “.

“We expect a very difficult and very close match against a great rival who has been reinforced very well with players we all know such as Aicardo and Álex González (Inter exporter). It will be a litmus test before the Champions League and the Palau factor may be decisive & rdquor ;, added the Colombian.

For his part, the Brazilian Marcenio He made his debut as a scorer this season with a remarkable encounter in Zaragoza. “We are in a very good moment and we must try to maintain the winning momentum to face the Champions League with confidence. The Palau must be a fortress, we do not want to lose points at home and less against Jaén, which is a direct rival in the fight for the first position & rdquor;, stressed the former Russian Gazprom-Ugra.