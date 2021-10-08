10/07/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

FC Barcelona continues to lead the Euroleague midway through the second day after overcoming with authority the difficult visit to the court of a Bayern with which he could not once in the last regular phase and which he defeated 72-80 with a great collective work.

BAY

FCB

FC BAYERN, 72

(15 + 18 + 14 + 23): Nick Weiler-Babb (4), Corey Walden (5), Darrun Hilliard (18), Deshaun Thomas (14), Augustine Rubit (13) -starting five-, Zan Mark Sisko ( 7), Ognjen Jaramaz (3), Othello Hunter (6) and Gavin Schilling (2).

FC BARCELONA, 80

(16 + 28 + 19 + 15): Nick Calathes (6), Cory Higgins (16), Nigel Hayes (6), Nikola Mirotic (11), Brandon Davies (15) – starting five, Rokas Jokubaitis (9), Kyle Kuric (8), Pierre Oriola (4), Rolands Smits (3), Sergi Martínez and ‘Nico’ Laprovittola (2).

REFEREES

Olegs Latisevs (Latvia), Milivoje Jovcic (Serbia) and Saulius Racys (Sweden). They reported a technical foul to coach Andrea Trinchieri (34:31), from FC Bayern; and Brandon Davies (32:27) and coach Sarunas Jasikevicius (12:08), from FC Barcelona. They eliminated by five fouls Corey Walden (39:41), of FC Bayern.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the second day of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 3,814 spectators at the Audi Dome (Munich, Germany).

The Bavarian team, ‘executioner’ also of Barcelona football in the 2019-20 Champions League and in the current one at the Camp Nou, dragged a plethora of important casualties such as Radosevic or Zipser and ended up succumbing to a rival who was better in defense and in physical matters.

The Barça team faced the clash after adding five victories in their five league games and start their European career passing over ALBA Berlin (96-64), while the Bavarians fell in a very even duel on the Maccabi court (69-68) that they would have won if Corey Walden had scored a triple on the horn .

Former Blue Deshaun Thomas scored two baskets in a row and a triple from an inspired Augustine Rubit starred in the first home run (13-7, min. 6:14), but the spectacular irruption of Rokas Jokubaitis turned the dynamicto party like a sock.

Nick Calathes, defended by Weiler-Babb

| FCB

The Lithuanian is unstoppable when things start to turn out well and he scored nine consecutive points without failure (a triple, two baskets of two and two free throws) that allowed Barça to leave with a minimal advantage at the end of the first quarter (15-16) despite the exhibition of ex-Baskonista Darrun Hillard.

The second quarter had two distinct parts. In the first, the 11 points of the referred Hilliard, the nine of Rubit and the seven of Thomas kept those of Andrea Trinchieri in the match (29-28 to 4:52 of the break) … until finally Barça imposed its law.

With a remarkable collective game in attack and a defense that was beginning to wreak havoc on the Munich team, those of Jasikevicius began to land by means led by an excellent Brandon Davies (10 points) to close the second quarter with a 0-10 run and go to the locker room 11 points up (33-44).

Darrun Hillard kept Bayern afloat

| FCB

Bayern returned to the game very well with a triple from a missing Corey Walden and a basket from Thomas (38-44). And he could even get closer if the former Red Star had repeated three when Saras was about to ask for a timeout.

However, the Catalans managed to liquidate the Bavarian rebellion at the hands of a great Calathes to return the 11 points of advantage in the equator of the third quarter (40-51 after a basket by Oriola, assisted masterfully by Mirotic) and even taking 15 after two three-pointers by Higgins and Mirotic (51-66, min. 26:34).

Cory Higgins woke up in the third quarter

| FCB

From the defense and despite having 13 losses, Barça came to win by 20 points thanks to Higgins’ 11 in a row (43-63), although the locals reduced that disadvantage to 47-63 with which the third quarter. The valuation of both teams spoke for itself: 37-74!

However, the good defense of Bayern and those disconnections that anger Jasikevicius so much made the score tighten (52-63 at 7:59 from the end) and they forced the former Zalgiris coach to stop the game.

The Bavarians believed until the end despite the fatigue that reduced Trinchieri’s rotations and reached only six points (68-74), but there the current runner-up exhibited maturity and scored his last six points from the free throw to win 72-80.