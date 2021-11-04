11/04/2021 at 22:31 CET

Milan beat Barça 75-70 in a strange match between both teams, very thick in attack, and with the leadership at stake. Ettore Messina’s side, who dominated much of the duel in which the Catalans were always in tow, managed to take the lead in the Euroleague alone with seven wins and one defeat.

FC Barcelona started the game from behind against an Olimpia Milan with a high scoring percentage and that he always found the formula to overcome the Barça defense.

The higher percentage in the rebound greatly benefited the local team than with a Dominant Shields found the basket easy and the efficiency, especially in the outside shot, thanks to which they left at the end of the first quarter with a seven-point advantage (28-21).

Saras Jasikevicius started to get pissed off in the band when seeing that the quintet with which he started (Calathes, Higgins, Mirotic, Sanli and Hayes-Davies) could not stop the bleeding of the Milanese team and gave entry to Kayle Kuric who gave some freshness to Barça’s game. It was a quarter with a lot of rhythm and many baskets, but in which the Catalans were not quite comfortable on the court.

Second quarter of mistakes

It totally changed the landscape in the second quarter where the mistake was installed on a track with a full stands that did not understand how it could be that Ettore Messina’s team was exactly six minutes without scoring. With a partial of 0-6, the Barça cut distances (30-27) and with the entry of Pierre Oriola Barça improved notably in defense, however Jasikevicius’ team got off track again and against a team like Milan, very physical, disconnections are expensive and the +10 returned for the Italians on the scoreboard (40-30). The break was reached with a worrying 42-34 and many doubts for a Barça forced to increase the speed in the circulation of the ball and in the transitions to counteract the rival’s game. The most decisive men of the team such as Mirotic, Calathes or Davies had to take a step forward to get Barça out of the quagmire they got into in the first half.

After the jump start and another triple from Hall, a headache for Barça, it seemed that the Calathes – Mirotic connection was starting to carbure with two baskets in this sense (45-39), but nothing is further from the truth. Too many turnovers, four missed free throws and poor shooting accuracy condemned Barça time and time again at dizzying distances that they were unable to overcome.

With Sergio Rodríguez dominating the game at will and leading his team with mastery, Milan managed to close the third quarter with a +12, maximum difference of the match (61-49).

Almost got it in the fourth quarter

Incredible start of FC Barcelona in the last quarter thanks to a Brandon Davies spectacular and with a partial of 0-12 those of Jasikevicius They were only two points behind Milan and forced Messina to stop the game when they saw the empanada of his men. But Barça was determined to win the duel and Davies danced to the Milan defense to tie the duel with six minutes remaining.

Hayes-Davis was in charge of consummating the momentary comeback on the next play. Milan collapsed and could not see the basket thanks, in large part, to the improvement in defense of Barça (61-63).

But Milan woke up again and thwarted all the work done by Barça to get ahead and end up getting the win and with it, the solo leadership of the Euroleague.