11/03/2021 at 06:30 CET

The roller hockey club has once again starred in an almost perfect start to the season. After three months of competition, Barça went to the break for the European dispute with numbers that represent an almost perfect start in terms of results and also in terms of the game.

The Catalans started the season with him title of the Catalan League after beating Lleida in the final by a resounding 8-2. You could not start a better season in which it is intended to recover normality as much as possible after two courses marked by the Covid.

The good feelings they did not have their continuity in the Spanish Super Cup where Barça experienced the only gap at the start of the season, losing to the Liceo 3-2 in an intense match … A pity.

‘Heads’ garter belts

Where there is no hint of a lagoon is in the OK League. Edu Castro’s team is proving infallible in a domestic competition that they lead alone after having won all eight games played.

It is the only team that adds the games for wins and already has an advantage of five points over its maximum rival, Lyceum Al defeated on the seventh day by a tight 8-7 after one of the best shows in recent times. In addition, Barça have achieved several bulky victories, which has translated into a goal differential of +36 after adding 55 ‘targets’ and having conceded only 19.

Edu Castro is very satisfied with the team’s work

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

Captain Aitor Egurrola He spoke of the good line of the team with the eight victories in the League: “At the point level we are very happy, We know we have a lot of room for improvement, it is clear that at this stage of the championship we have not reached our best form or level of play, but I think this break will go well, we have to rest and prepare for what is coming & rdquor ;.

The European

Five players have left with the national teams: Pau Bargalló, Ignacio Alabart and veteran Sergi Panadero, who returns to Spain after several absent calls, they have received a call from Guillem Cabestany; and Hélder Nunes and Joao Rodrigues have been summoned by Portugal.

A problem and a new situation for Edu Castro who has stayed in Barcelona with the two goalkeepers, Egurrola and Sergi Fernández; Sergi Llorca, Nil Roca and Matías Pascual. These five players will return to training on November 8 to work alongside members of the base. The rest will have a tough European with five games in six days.

Helder Nunes is at an extraordinary level

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

Waiting for Europe

And if it is out of the ordinary than the European that should have taken place in the summer of 2020 will now be played in November (from 14 to 19), it is also for Barça not to have a European competition on the horizon.

After the ‘revolution’ of the great teams that have refused to play the Euroleague, the clubs are waiting for the European Hockey Club Association (EHCA) to announce the new continental competition they are preparing. Everything indicates that it will be made public in January and finally the most important hockey clubs will have Europe on their calendars.