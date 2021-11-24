11/24/2021

On at 20:52 CET

Barça reinforced its leadership, now alone, against Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza (3-5), waiting for the appointment next Saturday at the Palau Blaugrana before the Jaén Futsal, before the Elite round of the Champions League in the first week of December. Ferrao, Marcenio, Adolfo (2) and Sergio Lozano were the authors of the five Barça goals against the Blanquillos, who offered resistance with a Dian Luka’s triplet.

The Barça of Jesús Velasco is shining this season for its excellent control of the game and the rhythm of the match. And in Saragossa He did not change his model one iota to take command from the first minute against an opponent who is sunk in the penultimate position of the table and still does not know the victory in the League, very far from his usual level of yesteryear.

FerraoWho else, a true star of the Blaugrana team, was the in charge of opening the can in the fourth minute with a crossed left foot after a precise Adolfo assistance which was his eleventh goal in the league.

After the goal, total turnover of the entire Velasco team, with the most prominent factor of return from Esquerdinha, one month after his injury. Zaragoza had problems stopping the Barça gale, barely appearing in attack until the ninth minute with a shot from Javi alonso, very well tackled by the successful under the sticks Miquel Feixas.

Marcenio, alone before the goal Dani Alvarez and very good assisted by Matheus, extended the advantage to 0-2 in the ninth minute and he controlled the match more if possible, where the rival, with four fouls, contained the visitors onslaught as best he could. André Coelho and Marcenio, again after debuting with a goal in the League, they were able to extend the score with two shots to the crossbar before the break.

WAKE UP AFTER THE PAUSE

The resumption, however, started badly for Barça, who lost their control in the first half and fell into defensive confusion. Zaragoza came out determined to cut distances and the both from Dian Luka, In the third minute of the second half, a forced shot that slipped under the Barça goalkeeper’s legs after a slug from behind, put them back in the game.

In the blanquillos, the Brazilian Jamur He had already threatened Velasco’s men to provoke an immediate reaction after conceding 1-2. Ferraoonce again, in a quick counter, he yielded to Adolfo, only in the area of ​​your choice, to place a key 1-3 for the outcome of the meeting.

Only the captain’s lace was missing. Sergio Lozano, with a whip with his left, seemed to close the game with a home-brand goal, his eighth in the league and twelfth of the season. Of course the Saragossa He did not stop fighting and again shortened the score with 2-4 in the same minute, ten minutes from the end, the work of Dian luka, who scored a double.

The cheating game until the end did not harm the Catalans, although they did not take advantage of the fact that the hands reached the fifth foul six minutes from the end. Adolfo, with his double and his eighth goal in the League, two minutes from the end he finally sealed the 2-5 to avoid doubts and show that this Barça is going for everything this year. The 3-5 by Dian Luka, again adding a ‘hat trick’, there was only an anecdote three seconds from the whistle and quadratin.