11/08/2021 at 18:15 CET

FC Barcelona futsal has had a brilliant start to the season. From the hand of his new coach, Jesus Velasco, its performance has been excellent to date both in the League as in the Main Round of the Champions League.

The azulgranas They lead the League, together with Viña Albali Valdepeñas and Jaén, with 12 points in five games, but Barça is the leading scorer of the championship, with 24 goals (and a ‘goal average’ of +11) in front of the 13 goals of Castilian-La Mancha and Andalusians.

If at this factor of maximum boast of face-to-door effectiveness, the great performance of the Blaugranas in Europe is added, the scoring average is extended to 5,625 average goals per game. A total of 45 goals in eight games against 17 conceded, with an average of 2,125 per game.

The Barça also accumulates seven consecutive victories between the League and the Champions League, three in the European ‘Main Round’ and four of them in a row in the league tournament.

“THE PEGADA MAKES THE DIFFERENCE”

“What we always want is to generate more chances than the rival, and then our punch makes the difference”, confessed the Barcelona coach, Jesus Velasco, at the end of the last league game with a culé triumph: Xota-Barça (2-8).

Sergio Lozano and Ferrao, with nine and eight goals, respectively, are the top scorers of FC Barcelona. The Barça captain has also scored in six of the eight games played, a key factor in returning to the Spanish team a year later.

The other Barça scorers are: Pito and Adolfo (5 goals each), Matheus (4), André Coelho and Ortiz (3), Povill and Dídac (2), Dyego, Esquerdinha and Víctor Pérez (1), in addition to an own goal by Roger, from Levante.