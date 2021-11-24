11/23/2021

Act. On 11/24/2021 at 03:34 CET

Just a week after the match at the Palau, Barça and Kielce will meet again, this time in Polish territory. A key meeting, not only for the leadership of the group, but also so that Barça can return the coin to the group of Talant Dujshebaev. Kielce beat Barça by two goals last week at the Palau (30-32), repeating as the only European team capable of defeating the Catalans in their fiefdom.

With the aim of making a clean slate come those of Carlos Ortega placeholder image Kielce, although the truth is that a defeat could cost them even the second place they currently occupy, three points behind the Poles who are leaders. “It will be a meeting very similar to the one we saw at the Palau and that was decided on small details. I think now the pressure is on them to play at home and the cards of the two teams are already on the table & rdquor ;, considered the Barça coach who described the clash as “a very important match in the fight for the first place in the group & rdquor ;.

The statistics are favorable to Barça, who have never lost on the Polish court, but those of Dujshebaev They have not yet yielded at Hala Legionow Kielce this season and are absolute leaders of the Polish league so the duel is expected to be hotly contested again.

The big news in the call for Ortega Compared to last week, it is the entry of the new Barça signing, the Tunisian-Qatari pivot Youseff Ben Ali, who already made his debut in the ASOBAL league on Saturday.

Talant, who surprised Ortega with triple defense-attack rotations and strong defenses in ‘six-zero’, already recovered the Icelandic left-handed winger in Barcelona Sigvaldi gudjonsson and only has the loss of the Spanish international Daniel Dujshebaev, who underwent surgery last March for a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee, is in the final stretch of his rehabilitation.

The truth is that the Catalans will have to focus on defense against the two spearheads of the Polish team, the left-handed winger Arcadiusz Moryto (7 goals on Thursday) and the French right-handed winger. Dylan nahi (6), next to the sides Alex Djushebaev and Szymon Sicko keys to your team’s victory.

Regarding the clash, it should be noted that the best attack in the competition is measured, Kielce, with an average of 33.2 goals, compared to the second best defense, Barça, with 28.4 goals conceded.