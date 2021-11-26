11/26/2021 at 4:40 PM CET

Leader Barça will close on Sunday the ninth day of the OK League roller hockey getting in the Palau Blaugrana to the Noia Freixenet, in the first game after the dispute of European that won Spain, with three important casualties due to covid-19 for the Catalans.

The Spanish international Ignacio Alabart, and the Portuguese João Rodrigues and Helder nunes tested positive in the last tests, while the European champions Sergi Panadero and Pau Bargalló They passed the test and will be able to play the match against the third classified.

In other interesting matches of the day after the month-long break for the European championship that was played in Portugal, the Sports Lyceum, second to five points from Barça, travel to the track of the Laser Caldes, Meanwhile he Lleida Llista will try to access the third place if it exceeds the Equalizer.

Matchday 9 of the OK LIGA:

Saturday, November 27

Laser Caldes-Deportivo Liceo (20: 00h)

Palafrugell-Parlem Calafell Corridor (20: 00h)

PAS Alcoy-Alcobendas (20: 15h)

Igualada Rigat-Lleida Llista (20: 30h)

Sunday, November 28

Reus Virginias-Martinelia Manlleu (12: 00h)

Voltregà Stern-Plana Girona (4:00 p.m.)

Barça-Noia Freixenet (7:00 p.m.)