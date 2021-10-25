10/25/2021 at 12:38 PM CEST

Marc Escolà

Barça, Madrid and Juventus, which are still part of the project of the Super league, do not give up. All three teams would now be willing to take legal action against the UEFA and the FIFA: According to the ‘Financial Times’, they would like to accuse the governing bodies of world and European football of breaking the competition rules, given the monopoly that is maintained in all competitions and that blocks the creation of new tournaments.

According to the documents leaked by the financial medium, A22, the Spanish company representing the three founding clubs, will request the Court of Justice of the European Union to judge if the UEFA can continue to act as a regulator and impose sanctions on clubs, in addition to acting as a participant and benefiting from the organization of the Champions League wave Europa League. “They maintain and fiercely defend a monopolistic position in European football that goes against competition law“, assures A22.

UEFA and FIFA, both organizations of a private nature, “have the monopoly for the authorization and organization of international professional football competitions”, as an example article 22 of the statutes FIFA, which obliges regional confederations to ensure that international leagues or other analogous club organizations are not formed without their consent and approval.

That is why Barça, Madrid and Juve They show their complaint and want to benefit from their own interests. A legal victory after the legal mess involving the two organizations, would allow all teams to have greater control in the economic point of view of the tournaments in which they participate.