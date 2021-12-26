12/26/2021 at 21:16 CET

As COVID positives multiply exponentially despite the fact that in the vast majority of cases of the omicron variant the effects are not even remotely those of previous waves, the sport is beginning to be affected in an increasing way and basketball is also suffering it in its flesh.

In this sense, the positives do not stop growing in the NBA and domestically, the ACB has been forced to postpone two of the meetings of this last day of 2021, the 15th. It is the Lenovo Tenerife-Valencia Basket scheduled for this Wednesday due to the positives in the island team (the ‘taronja’ have just overcome a delicate situation) and a Joventut-Real Madrid that should have played this Monday for the cases in the white box that they did not prevent him from humiliating, plagued by young people, last Thursday the CSKA, which is directed (or at least tries to) the chaotic Dimitrios Itoudis.

Well, the fact is that the duel they should play this Tuesday at the Palau on Barça and MoraBanc Andorra at 9:30 p.m. is also hanging by a thread by the situation that the whole of the Principality is going through.

Although the azulgrana box has the positive of Pierre Oriola Once Nigel Hayes has fully recovered, the problems come from the Principality with a second positive case in those of Ibon Navarro.

Jokubaitis, in Encamp in the victory against Andorra

| FCB

The Andorran club announced a first positive in its squad last Friday and this Sunday he admitted a second case of covid while reiterating that the rest of the team will undergo “new PRC & rdquor; tests in the next few hours.”

Therefore, pending the results, it would not be ruled out that throughout today or even on Tuesday the ACB had to announce a postponement that would be very bad for Barça due to the shortage of free dates.

In this sense, the person in charge of the competition will make health prevail at all times and the safety of the players, so it will not hesitate when decreeing a possible postponement if the situation so advises.

By the way this Monday an Assembly will take place at the ACB in which it will be decided if the cut-off for the Copa del Rey is made based on the ratio of wins and losses as happened last year if not all postponed matches can be played (in principle, the cut-off date is January 9 ).