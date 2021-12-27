12/27/2021 at 17:30 CET

The Endesa League made official this afternoon what was inevitable: the postponement of the match between Barça and the Andorran team that was to be played this Tuesday, at 9.30 pm, corresponding to the 15th day of the Endesa League.

The duel could not be celebrated in any way after MoraBanc Andorra announced this afternoon that they had detected five more positives for Covid-19, four players and a member of the coaching staff, who join the two previously announced.

Despite the fact that all the players present mild symptoms, everyone must keep the estimated protocol of 10 days confined to their homes before being able to return to activity.

Postponed matches

The Andorrans played their last game against Boulogne Metropolitans92, on December 21, although the cases of covid19 already led to the postponement of Sunday’s game, at 12.30 p.m. against BAXI Manresa, which is also immersed in a massive covid19 process.

Barça hoped to be able to play the game to try to avoid delaying games which then must be disputed in a very short period of time. But the situation of the Andorran team dispelled all doubts and the only option was to postpone the match. The ACB must announce the new date of celebration.

The ACB did announce that the match between Barça and BAXI Manresa that was to take place on December 19 last and was postponed due to the cases of covid19 in The Manresa team will be played on Tuesday, January 4, at 7:00 p.m.

For now, the Barça team is knowing how to avoid this situation unleashed by the pandemic that is affecting so many European teams, and also the NBA.

Hayes recovered, Oriola, confined

American Nigel Hayes had to remain confined in Athens after testing positive on Greek soil and has been confined to the hotel until Saturday, when he returned to Barcelona.

The club will provided training material to keep fit and he is already training normally with the team. The last to be infected with the virus was the captain, Pierre Oriola, last ‘victim’ of the virus in the Barcelona team.

We will see what happens with the next Endesa League game, where Barça visit Real Madrid, on Sunday, January 2nd. For the moment, the party remains, and with itThe intention of both parties to play it if the minimum player requirements are met, especially in Madrid, which is experiencing a huge outbreak in its staff.

The last to fall were guard Sergi Llull and Jeffrey Taylor, two players who could face CSKA, but who ended up falling, leaving the Whites in the frame. In fact, the planned match against Fenerbahçe de This week it has been postponed as the Madrid team no longer has a minimum of eight players to register on the minutes.