10/22/2021 at 6:27 PM CEST

The Euroleague, FIBA ​​and NBA recently met to explore the growth possibilities of European basketball after a pandemic which has done a lot of economic damage to European clubs.

A situation of certain tension that has led to a group of teams led by the Greeks, that they would be looking for a replacement to the top leader of the Euroleague, and since its foundation, Jordi Bertomeu with the aim of looking for a new model, different from the one proposed by the Euroleague CEO.

A confusing situation, which a Madrid media ended up dynamiting by announcing that the NBA could take control of European basketball with the consent of FIBA ​​and the Euroleague itself.

NBA confirms contacts

The NBA confirmed in a statement that it had met with FIBA ​​and Euroleague, although it did not clarify that it was going to take control of European basketball in a kind of European division, although NBA teams would not participate.

Faced with all this confusing situation, the head of the Barça section, Josep Cubells, assured yesterday that “all changes are possible, but Jordi Bertomeu has the Euroleague in his head and has been the most responsible since its inception and we trust him & rdquor ;, Cubells told RAC1.

“The Euroleague has been a model of success and we have a good relationship with the NBA and FIBA. But we are not aware that the Euroleague is going to become a subsidiary organization to another organization.. We want an organization that puts European basketball at its highest level and that means not depending on anyone & rdquor ;, said Cubells.