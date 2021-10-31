10/31/2021

On at 14:14 CET

FC Barcelona overcame European fatigue this Sunday at the Palau to maintain their undefeated condition in the Endesa League, adding their eighth victory against Urbas Fuenlabrada that lasted two quarters and ended up clearly falling 79-69.

FC BARCELONA, 79

(21 + 13 + 23 + 22): Nico Laprovittola (10), Cory Higgins (13), Sergi Martínez (4), Nikola Mirotic (7), Sertaç Sanli (4) -starting five-, Brandon Davies (6), Rolands Smits (6), Pierre Oriola (2), Rokas Jokubaitis (11), Kyle Kuric (12), Nigel Hayes (2) and Michael Caicedo (2).

URBAS FUENLABRADA, 69

(19 + 15 + 16 + 19): Jovan Novak (11), Sean Armand (2), Kwan Cheatman (12), Obi Emegano (10), Kyle Alexander (13) -starting five-, Ziga Samar (2), Édgar Vicedo (5), Dusan Ristic (6), Bassala Bagayoko, Rodijs Macoha (2) and Chema González (6).

Óscar Perea, Jorge Martínez and David Sánchez. They signaled a technical foul to local coach Sarunas Jasikevicius (31:46). They eliminated local Sertaç Sanli by five fouls (39:00).

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the Endesa Basketball League played before 3,759 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

The game was really complicated for Sarunas Jasikevicius’s men after a tough week in which they won on Tuesday in Istanbul and lost their undefeated status in the Euroleague on Thursday in Tel Aviv for the seven days that their rival had had to prepare for the match after their great victory against BAXI Manresa ( 90-82).

In the casualty chapter, the locals did have a certain advantage, who will not be able to count until next year with Àlex Abrines, perhaps their best defender. However, on the visiting side two of his main references were missing, Leo Meindl and Christian Eyenga.

Barça started well and after four minutes they were winning 12-6 with seven points from Cory Higgins and five points from Nikola Mirotic, although with two fouls by Sertaç Sanli that immediately took him to the bench. Little by little, the visitors entered the game and turned the score around with Cheatham’s second triple and a Ziga Samar basket.

The Madrid youth squad became the protagonist with two magical passes that Kyle Alexander culminated in two ‘alley-oops’ to shoot at Fuenlabrada (14-17, min. 7:13), although the irruption of Kyle Kuric with seven points in a row put down this first rebellion of ‘Fuenla’ (21-19 at the end of the first quarter).

Brandon Davies was not as active as usual

Josep Maria Raventós, brother of former Barça coach Joan Carles and the oldest coach in history to make his debut in the Endesa League at the age of 60, was brave and gave minutes to two very young players who traveled in the morning after shining with the subsidiary on Saturday from Liga EBA: Malian Bassala Bagayoko (15 years old in September and the youngest player in history to debut in the Endesa League) and Latvian Rodijs Macoha (he turned 19 on Friday). How well the quarry works in ‘Fuenla! And good proof of this is the Blaugrana Rolands Smits.

Going back to the game, two triples by Jovan Novak ‘house brand’ with a raised leg They gave five rental points to the visitors (23-28, min.13: 24) and immediately a Rokas Jokubaitis went to the bank who had been timid for several games, as if he did not dare to display all his talent.

The Fuenlabreño team came to win by six points (28-34, min. 17:20) after a basket by Obi Emegano in an action with three visiting offensive rebounds while Brandon Davies and Mirotic looked at the roof of the Palau as if there were leaks. Well, a basket of the Spanish-Montenegrin and four points of the nationalized Ugandan American led the game at halftime with a draw (34-34).

Pierre Oriola, fighting as always

Although Cheatham was still very successful and scored two triples in a row at the beginning of the third quarter (he had four), he ran into Laprovittola’s response with two others and this kept the balance on the scoreboard (45-44, min. 23:55) . The excellent local defense with changes in all the blocks wreaked havoc and there the two most successful Barça players emerged with their baskets of three, Kuric and Higgins, to shoot their own (53-46, min. 27:53).

Finally Jokubaitis broke free, closed the third quarter with two excellent baskets (57-50) and he continued scoring and masterfully directing a Barça that was always shooting on the scoreboard with a great defense (67-52 with seven minutes remaining).

The Blaugranas came to win by 18 points (78-60, min. 37:55) on the back of the Lithuanian and the young Michael Caicedo even had minutes to score a great basket, although the final relaxation allowed ‘Fuenla’ to close the match with a partial 1-9 for the final 79-69.